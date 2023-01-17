Drew Cook scored Northview’s first seven points of the game as the Knights jumped out to a 7-4 lead over Terre Haute North midway through the first quarter in boys high school basketball Tuesday night.
The Patriots scored the final seven points of the opening period, however, to assume a lead they would never lost on their way to a 67-48 win over the Knights.
Isaac Ross came off the bench to score the first five of those seven points as North took control and the Patriots got baskets from three different players to open the second quarter and assume a 17-7 lead.
Northview held tough the rest of the period, matching the Patriots 11-11 to remain within 10 points at the half. Jackson Farris had four points to pace the Knights in the second period.
North had force six turnovers in the second quarter with pressure defense all over the court, and kept the pressure on in the third period.
A Cook “and one” three-point play pulled Northview with nine at 30-21 early in the second half, but the Patriots got a basket from Chris Owens and a trey and a hoop from Alex Ross in going up 37-21.
North expanded its lead to 45-27 late in the third period, before Northview’s Avery Perry scored the final five points of the quarter to cut the Knight deficit to 13 points at the final stop.
North scored nine straight points in the final period to break the game open for good, with Jayden Wayt getting the first five of that stretch and Owens the final four.
Reserves played out the final period, with North freshman Gavin Woelfle hitting a trey for the final Patriot points of the evening.
Isaac Ross led North with 16 points and Owens added 12 as 10 different Patriots provided points. The efficient Patriots hit 26 of 45 field-goal attempts, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range.
Cook led all scorers with 21 for Northview, with Perry adding 10.
North improved to 11-4 with its sixth straight win, and will host Clay City on Friday. Northview fell to 4-9 with its fourth straight loss, and will host Western Indiana conference co-leader Indian Creek on Friday night in a girls/boys doubleheader.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (67) — Owens 5-8 2-2 12, Scott 3-4 0-4 6, A.Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Baker 1-1 0-0 2, Halls 2-6 2-2 6, Carpenter 1-3 3-4 6, I.Ross 6-8 1-1 16, Wayt 4-5 1-1 9, Glotzbach 1-1 0-0 2, Reddy 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Klopfenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Woelfle 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-45 FG, 9-14 FT, 67 TP.
NORTHVIEW (48) — Cook 9-15 3-4 21, Cottee 0-0 0-0 0, Roembke 1-3 0-0 3, Goff 3-10 0-0 6, Buell 0-1 0-0 0, Fowler 0-0 0-2 0, Perry 3-7 2-2 10, Farris 1-3 2-2 4, Bell 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 FG, 7-13 FT, 48 TP.
TH North 11 17 17 22 — 67
Northview 7 11 14 16 — 48
3-point shooting — North 6-12 (Owens 0-1, Scott 0-1, A.Ross 1-2, Halls 0-1, Carpenter 1-1, I.Ross 3-4, Reddy 0-1, Woelfle 1-1), Northview 3-12 (Cook 0-1, Roembke 1-3, Goff 0-4, Perry 2-4). Turnovers — Northview 16, THN 9.
Next — North (11-4) hosts Clay City on Friday. Northview (4-9) hosts Indian Creek on Friday.
