Terre Haute will be well represented at the Indiana High School Bowling state tournament in Anderson on Saturday.
Terre Haute South’s David Hayes was the Kokomo Semistate champion after he edged Centerville’s Dylan Mollo 180-178 in the final of the individual step ladder competition. Hayes beat two other bowlers to earn the semistate championship at Heritage Lanes. Hayes is one of 24 individuals who will compete for the state individual championship.
Hayes will be joined by his South teammates as one of 12 teams to compete for the team title. The Braves were second in the Baker team competition, finishing just two pins behind Richmond. South was third in the step ladder team competition, eventually won by Richmond.
The Braves have the fifth-best team average in the state and had the best team game of any team in the state.
Terre Haute North’s girls team will also be at the IHSB state finals. The Patriots won the Baker team competition, besting Greenfield-Central by 85 pins. North finished runner-up in the step ladder competition as they were edged by Brownsburg. The Patriots have the second-best team average in the state at 846, trailing only Franklin Township in Indianapolis.
Lilly Jones (471) and Mary Brooks (459) have had two of the top five series in the state this season for the Patriots.
North’s Lilly Jones also qualified in the individual tournament as she finished sixth in the Kokomo Semistate.
Bowling is not a sanctioned IHSAA sport, but several area teams take part. North, South, Northview and Sullivan compete in the Blue Chip North Conference.
Basketball
Girls
• Sullivan 46, Marshall 40, OT — At Sullivan, Gracie and Delainey Shorter had 17 and 14 points to lead Sullivan to an overtime win. Sullivan finishes the regular season 16-6.
Kai Engledow had 14 points and Maya Osborn chipped in 12. Rachael Goekler had 17 rebounds and Jillian Hiatt had 6 assists for Marshall.
MARSHALL (40) — Osborn 4 0-0 12, Sollars 1 0-0 2, Compton 1 2-7 5, Engledow 5 0-0 14, Scott 0 0-0 0, Hiatt 2 1-4 5, Goekler 1 0-2 2. TOTALS: 14 FG, 3-13 FT, 40 TP.
SULLIVAN (46) — D. Shorter 4 6-8 14, Perkinson 0 0-0 0, Wiltermood 0 0-0 0, Vandergriff 0 0-0 0, Povlin 1 2-4 4, Smith 4 0-0 9, Hester 0 0-0 0, G. Shorter 5 7-10 17, Williams 0 2-2 2. TOTALS: 14 FG, 17-24 FT, 46 TP.
Marshall 10 12 7 11 2 — 40
Sullivan 6 9 6 17 8 — 46
3-point field goals made - Marshall 9 (Osborn 4, Compton 1, Engledow 4), Sullivan 1 (Smith). Total fouls - Marshall 19, Sullivan 13. Fouled out - Osborn.
Next — Marshall (14-9, 5-2 LIC) hosts Arcola on Saturday at 10 am CST. Sullivan (16-6) plays Princeton in the Class 3A Princeton Sectional next Friday.
• North Vermillion 48, West Vigo 35 — At Cayuga, Falcons were winners for the 18th time in 24 starts to close out the regular season. West Vigo finished the regular season at 9-13.
WEST VIGO (35) — E. Easton 0 0-0 0, Harris 5 0-0 14, Boatman 0 0-0 0, Stepp 2 0-0 6, Parker 0 0-0 0, M. Easton 1 0-0 2, Vinardi 1 0-0 2, Fennell 3 0-0 7, Likens 0 2-2 2, Sweitzer 1 0-0 2, 13 FG, 2-2 FT, 35 TP.
NORTH VERMILLION (48) — Martin 2 4-4 8, Davis 0 0-0 0, Dowers 7 4-5 18, Crowder 5 2-4 12, C. Pearman 1 0-0 2, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Naylor 0 1-2 1, West 0 0-0 0, Ellis 1 5-6 7, O, Pearman 0 0-0 0, Pollard 0 0-0 0. 16 FG, 16-21 FT, 48 TP.
West Vigo 12 6 10 7 — 35
North Vermillion 10 19 8 11 — 48
3-point goals — Harris 4, Stepp 2, Fennell; Total fouls — WV 16, NV 8.
Next — West Vigo (9-13) plays in the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional next Friday against an opponent to be determined. North Vermillion (18-6) plays in the Class A Attica Sectional next Friday against an opponent to be determined.
• Paris 63, Flora 23 - At Flora, Ill., Paris romped to a 28-0 overall record and 7-0 mark in the Little Illini Conference. The Tigers clinched the LIC girls championship for the second-straight season. Madyson Rigdon led Paris with 14 points. Sarah Isaf added 13 points. Jenna Gates had five assists and four steals. Katelyn Littleton also had four steals.
PARIS (63) - Gates 1-1-3, Coombes 0-0-0, Tingley 2-0-4, Littleton 0-1-1, Hutchings 0-0-0, Young 1-0-2, Isaf 5-2-13, K. Noel 0-2-2, Cartright 1-0-2, Henderson 0-0-0, Krabel 9-4-22, C.Noel 0-0-0, Hawkins 0-0-0, Crampton 0-0-0, Rigdon 4-2-14 Totals 23-12-63
• Greencastle 46, South Vermillion 40 — At Clinton, visitors scored a nonconference victory on Thursday, finishing season 10-12. South Vermillion will take a 12-10 mark into sectional action.
• Linton 79, White River Valley 13 — At Switz City, Miners won to finish with an unbeaten 7-0 championship mark in SWIAC games.
• Eastern Greene 47, Clay City 36 — At Clay City, Clay City was 1-6 in SWIAC contests and will take a 5-19 record into the postseason.
