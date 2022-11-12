The girls basketball team at Terre Haute North may have exorcised a demon or two Saturday night when the Patriots rolled to a 58-34 win over visiting Martinsville.
The Artesians beat the Patriots 74-66 last year -- "They shot 77.8% from 3-point range," North coach Nathan Dillion had no trouble remembering -- and had won eight straight games against North since the Patriots won a first-round sectional game back in 2013.
But although Saturday night's contest was close for about 13 minutes, the home team dominated the next 11 minutes in impressive fashion.
The Patriots -- who never trailed in the contest -- finished off the second quarter with an 11-1 run, Preslee Michael scoring nine of the points including a buzzer-beater to end the half.
That made it 30-15, and for good measure North won the third quarter 21-5 by forcing 12 Artesian turnovers in eight minutes -- Hallie Hayes had four steals -- while Jetta Harmon scored nine points.
That left the fourth quarter for two different groups of Patriot reserves -- some seniors up from the junior varsity, then some freshmen and sophomores. A total of 14 Patriots played, all of them making positive contributions.
"Our third-quarter defensive spark was paramount," Dillion said after the game. "Hallie Hayes really stepped up.
"Offensively, [the Artesians] showed us a different look than we'd seen on film, but once we settled in we were all right. This could be a special team."
Michael, a fourth-year varsity regular and -- if Saturday was any indication -- a good bet to lead the Patriots in scoring this year, had 16 of her game-high 20 points by halftime and added seven rebounds even though she sat the entire fourth quarter.
"I feel like I had to take a huge step up [after the graduation of 2022 Indiana All-Star Zoe Stewart]," Michael said. "I know us seniors have to step up this year big . . . I'm looking at it like a fun opportunity."
Harmon, a returning starter who averaged less than four points per game last season, added 16 points and matched Michael's rebound total, and showed she's capable of being much more aggressive offensively.
"I want to change the culture for the better," Harmon said of her senior goals, "and step up offensively to make up for some of the points we lost [to graduation]."
Aubrey Ervin came off the bench to get 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.
"Everyone got great minutes," Dillion pointed out.
"[The Patriots off the bench] need improvement, but they'll develop," Harmon said. "They have time."
