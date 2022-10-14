North finishes regular season with 40-0 loss

Brebeuf Jesuit scored early and often on Friday night in the regular-season high school football finale for both teams, recording a 40-0 win over the Terre Haute North Patriots.
North fell to 2-7 with the loss, and will have a week to regroup before playing at No. 3-ranked Whiteland in the sectional opener on Oct. 28.
The Patriots forced Brebeuf to punt after the game’s opening drive, but could not gain a first down and a short return punt gave the Braves the ball at the North 29.
Brebeuf sophomore quarterback Maverick Geske, who would finish the night with five touchdown passes, connected on a 10-yarder to LeRoy Lewis midway through the first period for the only score the Braves would need.
A mishandled snap on North’s next punt attempt gave the Braves the ball at the North 6, and Geske hit Taylor Clark for a TD on the first play for a 14-0 lead.
Brebeuf added a field goal late in the first quarter for a 17-0 lead at the first stop.
The Braves scored four more times in the second quarter, on another field goal and TD passes of 20, 14 and 18 yards by Geske.
The second half was played with a running clock and neither team scored.
North’s offense was held without a first down in the first half, except for one gained by penalty. The Patriots were able to connect on a couple of first-down passes in the second half from Bryson Carpenter to Jayden Wayt.
Geske finished with 17 completions in 23 attempts for 151 yards, with his longest pass for just 35 yards.
Carpenter felt a lot of defensive pressure all night long, completing 6 of 21 passes for 36 yards.
Brebeuf (5-3) will play at Northview on Friday in first-round sectional action.
Brebeuf 40, TH North 0
Brebeuf Jesuit 17 23 0 0 -- 40
Terre Haute North 0 0 0 0 -- 0
B — Lewis 5 pass from Geske (Warren kick)
B — Clark 6 pass from Geske (Warren kick)
B — FG Warren 34
B — FG Warren 38
B — Clark 20 pass from Geske (run failed)
B — Lewis 14 pass from Geske (Warren kick)
B — Buckman 17 pass from Geske (Warren kick)
B N
First downs 13 3
Rushes-yards 20-89 12-2
Passing 18-28-0 6-21-3
Passing yards 166 36
Penalties-yards4-38 7-60
Punts-avg. 2-79 6-107
Turnovers 0 4
Individual statistics
Rushing: B — Maiers 7-57, Harris 5-23, Bailey 4-6, Mathis 2-14, Geske 1-(-7), Johnson 1-(-4); Dean 5-10, Richardson 5-10, Butwin 1-(-18), Wayt 1-0.
Passing: B — Geske 17-23-0 151, Johnson 1-5-0 15; N — Carpenter 6-21-3 36.
Receiving: B — Buckman 5-50, Clark 4-26, Lewis 1-10, Wells 2-21, Naculmb 1-7, Bowling 1-4; N — Wayt 2-28, Richardson 2-3, Blundell 1-5, Dixon 1-2.
Next — Brebeuf (5-3) plays at Northview on Friday in first-round 4A sectional action. North (2-7) plays at Whiteland on Oct. 28.
