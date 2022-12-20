Terre Haute North got tremendous balance throughout its lineup and exceeded its average scoring total per game by 11 points Tuesday night, defeating Plainfield 56-54 for its fourth straight win in boys high school.
The Patriots began the season 0-3, averaging just 41 points per outing, but have been rounding into shape since that time.
Tuesday night’s game was streaky, with both teams seeming like they were taking control at several different spots.
Plainfield (6-1 entering the game) got 10 first-quarter points from leading scorer Eli Ellis and led 18-15 at the first stop. Ethan Scott had eight for the Patriots.
North got points from four different players in assuming a 26-22 lead with two minutes left in the first half, but Plainfield got the final six points of the half to lead 28-26 at the intermission.
Isaac Ross hit a pair of treys for North in the first half, while twin brother Alex took over the marksmanship role with four in the second period. The brothers were 6 for 6 on the night.
Alex’s two third-period treys helped North take a 36-30 lead late in the quarter, before Ellis scored the final five points of the frame to make it 36-35 North at the final stop.
Two more Alex Ross treys, a pair of Scott free throws and an “and one” three-point play from Chris Owens helped North assume a 47-39 lead with 43:55 left.
Not surprisingly, the Quakers scored eight straight on an Ellis trey and two baskets plus a free throw from Cooper Martin for a 47-47 tie with 2:06 left.
Plainfield began pressing North full court and was able to come up with a couple of key turnovers.
The Patriots began successfully getting the ball up court, getting two baskets by Owens against the press in assuming a lead they would never give up.
“This was a great team win on the road against a good basketball team,” North coach Todd Woelfle said. “They faced some adversity tonight and to fight through the adversity and find a way to win is really good for this group. Against the press, once we got over the front of it we were able to attack it and get some easy buckets.
“We just did a good job finding a way to grind out a win.”
Owens finished with 13 points for North, while Alex Ross had 12 and Scott had 10.
North did not shoot a free throw for the first three quarters, but once the Patriots got the opportunity they took advantage — hitting 6 of 8 in the final period.
Ellis had 25 points to lead all scorers, but no other Quakers were in double figures.
Woelfle noted that Plainfield likes to play a patient offensive game, like his squad, and he was happy with how his team maneuvered in the half court.
“I thought our possessions in the second half were valued,” he said. “They might have been methodical, but we were working to get a great shot every time possession by possession. It takes team defense, and while their best player hurt us a little bit we were able to do a pretty good job on the other guys and not let them get away from us.”
Every coach wants to win the last game before taking a Christmas break. Woelfle was glad his squad was able to accomplish that task.
“We gave up 18 points in the first quarter and then I thought we got a little bit better after that,” Woelfle said. “This group is gaining confidence and trust in each other and that’s a good sign — hopefully for things to come.”
North will meet Robinson on its home court at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.