Terre Haute North Little League won its District 8 title last week at Brownsburg.
Results from the 10-12 Major division were reported to the Tribune-Star on Monday.
North defeated Washington Township (10-0) and Brownsburg (7-4) and then lost to Brownsburg 6-2, but North bounced back and defeated Brownsburg again 4-2 to win the championship game.
In the championship contest, Cayden Scott earned the win on the mound, as he struck out 10 and also had three hits. Bowen VanHook and Trent Crowder also had three hits. Jaxton Blevins had a two-hit game and Tyler McCoy homered.
Scott had won on the mound earlier in the district against Brownsburg. VanHook was 1-1 pitching during the district championships.
North advanced to the Little League State Tournament at New Castle, which begins on Friday. North will play Concord, winners of District 14. There are 10 teams in the tournament and it concludes on July 27.
Little League State Tournament
Pool A
Friday
Game 1: Concord vs. Terre Haute North, 2 p.m.
Game 2: Decatur vs. Bedford, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Wabash, 10 a.m.
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.
Sunday
Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 1 p.m.
Monday
Game 13: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Pool A championship, 10 a.m.
Pool B
Friday
Game 3: Jeff/GRC vs. Hagerstown, 2 p.m.
Game 4: Jasper vs. Munster, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Zionsville, 10 a.m.
Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Sunday
Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.
Monday
Game 14: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 winner, 10 a.m.
Tuesday
Pool B championship, 1 p.m.
Wednesday
Championship: Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner, 11 a.m.
District 8 overview
July 7: North def. Washington Township 10-0
Highlights — Bowen VanHook earned the win and had three RBI; Ryan Grassick had two hits.
July 10: North def. Brownsburg 7-4
Highlights — Cayden Scott struck out eight to earn the win; Scott, Dean and McCoy each had 2 RBI.
July 13: North lost to Brownsburg 6-2
Highlights — VanHook struck out seven.
July 14: North def. Brownsburg 4-2.
Highlights — Scott struck out 10 to earn the win and had three hits. VanHook and Crowder also had three hits. Blevins had two hits and McCoy hit a solo HR.
Team members — Ryan Grassick, Tyler McCoy, Trent Crowder, Eli Wilkins, Mitchell Stepp, Bowen VanHook, Cayden Scott, Bill Smithson, Jaxton Blevins, Aiden Dean, Luke Nealon, Michael Stepp (manager), Brad Titus (assistant coach), Kevin Dean (assistant coach).
