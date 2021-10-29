North Central earned a 12-8 victory in a defensive battle over Tecumseh in Class A Sectional 48 high school football Friday night.
Momentum seemed to be on North Central’s side before the game even started. Not only did North Central have home-field advantage but the Thunderbirds also were leading Tecumseh in the all-time series 6-1 — although Tecumseh went into the competition coming off a 44-0 win last week and was on a two-game win streak.
The visiting Braves made a statement at the beginning of the contest when they quickly forced a three-and-out and scored on their opening drive in two plays. Chase Jones showed his speed on a 41-yard run making the score 8-0 with 10:03 remaining in the first quarter.
The Thunderbirds then fumbled the football, which gave Tecumseh a chance to gain even more momentum. but the Tecumseh offense failed to capitalize when North Central earned the ball back with a forced fumble.
“We had a ton of momentum,” Tecumseh head coach Bret Szabo said. “We were driving in to score and we fumbled, and I feel like if we would’ve scored at that point, it would have been a different ballgame.”
After Tecumseh’s score, North Central responded with a 25-yard pass from Jacob Adams to Deshawn Clark. The Thunderbirds failed on the 2-point conversion which left them trailing 8-6 with 48.9 seconds left in the first quarter.
After that touchdown it was a defensive battle for a while before anyone saw the end zone again. North Central juggled a few snaps due to the rainy conditions.
The last touchdown of the contest was scored late in the second quarter. North Central’s Rowdy Pierson got the crowd excited with a 14-yard touchdown run with 2:01 remaining before halftime.
At halftime North Central had 90 yards of total offense compared to Tecumseh’s 54. The entirety of the second half was a defensive battle.
“We’ve been a slow starting team the last four weeks,” said North Central coach Joe Kutch. “I never would have dreamed this game would have ended 12-8 though.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.