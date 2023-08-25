Terre Haute North football couldn’t find a spark or the end zone until the final seconds of a 38-10 loss to Indianapolis Attucks in high school football Friday at Arlington Middle School’s field.
The Patriots fell behind 14-0 in the opening quarter against a squad with elusive skill players.
At the end of the period, North had a series that stalled at the five, resulting in a turnover on downs.
The Patriots got into the red zone after a 33-yard haul by sophomore Trai Brown as he was at full-extension on the right sideline.
Sophomore quarterback Harrison Wetzel connected for a pair of 4-yard gains before falling a yard short on fourth-and-2.
Seven seconds in the second frame, a botched snap by Attucks, after it was backed up from the North turnover on downs, resulted in a safety from a gang tackle by North in the back of the end zone.
That was the Patriots’ first score of the night.
The second came with 9.6 seconds to play on third and goal from the 6-yard line as senior Kam Baker tossed a back-shoulder pass to freshman Blake Hammond that allowed him to go up and get it.
North had chances to make a run in the second quarter.
North had a three-and-out and another drive with one first down despite being in arm’s reach. They had two gains on a possible 11 snaps over a pair of possessions.
Attucks broke loose for a 46-yard score with 2:02, the Patriots trailed 22-3 after a two-point conversion.
North punted to the Attucks 19, a 15-yard holding penalty pushed them to the four on the same side of the field that resulted in a miscue.
This time the Attucks righted the ship with a 96-yard touchdown pass to cement the win. The Patriots had bright spots with senior Mason Tabor running downhill for physical runs.
Baker got some run late in the fourth under center and gave the squad a boost. He ran their two-point score up the gut.
North (0-2) hosts Bloomington South next Friday, while the Tigers (1-1) host Indianapolis Tindley that same night.
Indpls. Attucks 14 8 8 8 — 38
TH North 0 2 0 8 — 10
