North bounced out of sectional by Whiteland

Visiting Terre Haute North started Friday’s Class 5A sectional semifinal with a pair of impressive drives against host Whiteland.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, they only managed three points on those drives, and the No. 2-ranked Warriors were up to their usual tricks — and a few unusual ones — the rest of the way.
Whiteland piled up 277 first-half rushing yards. That was very Warrior-like. But they also threw in a touchdown pass, a fake punt that extended a touchdown drive, and an onside kick that added another possession to build a 42-3 halftime lead, force a running clock in the second half and cruise to a 63-3 victory.
The win improved the Warriors to 9-1 and vaulted them into a sectional championship matchup next Friday. Terre Haute North, ravaged by injury this season to the point that the Patriots were down to 36 healthy players entering play Friday, ended the season at 2-8.
“We were able to mix up the run and the pass, and we’re clicking on offense, that’s what we’re doing,” Patriots coach Billy Blundell said. “The past couple of weeks, we’ve had some trouble getting the running game going, so the fact we were able to get the running game going and get some play action. That balance is what we thrive on, and we had that early.”
Unfortunately for North, it generated just four non-penalty first downs the rest of the way after that. Meanwhile, Whiteland ground out 368 rushing yards overall. The Warrior offense only needed to run two third-down plays in the game’s first 36 minutes before they began inserting reserves into the action.
“They’re fast,” Blundell said of Whiteland’s running game. “They’re well-coached, and they know what they’re doing.
“They’re hard to stop because you don’t know if they’re going inside or outside, and by the time you figure it out, they’re gone. They’re going to have a heck of a [tournament] run.”
Patriots quarterback Bryson Carpenter completed 10 of 27 passes for 112 yards. He completed his first three passes on North’s lone scoring drive, a 13-play, 72-yard march that ate up 5:56 to open the game and ended with a 27-yard Jack Butwin field goal.
Blundell is proud of the way the Patriots competed despite the injury woes throughout the season.
“This senior class means a lot to me,” he said. “I’ve coached them for a long time. We had high hopes to start the season, and it didn’t come to fruition. That’s what happens in life. They kept fighting through the injuries. We just had some bad luck along the way.”
