Fifteen-win high school basketball seasons came to an end for both Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South on Friday at the Class 4A Plainfield Sectional.
Sectional favorite Brownsburg, a top-10 team in the state poll all season, had strong finishes to each half that made its 62-41 win over defending champion North a little more one-sided than the game was, while the host Quakers avenged a regular-season defeat to beat South 78-59 in the second game. The championship game between the Bulldogs and Quakers is 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The difficulties the Patriots and Braves faced Friday can be illustrated with a statistic almost identical in each game. Brownsburg shot almost 65% from the field against North and Plainfield shot 62% against South.
“Offensively, we were good enough in the first half,” said North coach Todd Woelfle, for example, after the Patriots shot 67% and still found themselves trailing 36-24 at intermission. “Defensively, we were not.”
North had the early leads against Brownsburg thanks to their offensive efficiency, but the Bulldogs were even more efficient (and played the entire game without a turnover).
North had its last lead at 16-15 on Bryson Carpenter’s basket to open the second quarter, but the Bulldogs got the next seven points. North went from eight down to within 27-24 on a basket by Chris Owens and a 3-pointer by Isaac Ross, but Brownsburg got the last nine points of the half.
A defensive switch in the second half cooled off Brownsburg’s college-bound stars Elhadj Diallo and Kanon Catchings, and when Brownsburg finally missed some shots the Patriots got a trio of 3-pointers — two by Ethan Scott, one by Alex Ross — to get within 36-33 by the midpoint of the third quarter. It was still a 40-37 game when Brownsburg’s Grant Porath got an inside basket and then a 3-pointer to close out that period.
“We switched defenses at halftime and were able to make a little run of our run,” Woelfle said.
“But the last two possessions of the third quarter swung the momentum back to [the Bulldogs] and were were never able to make them uncomfortable again.” North was within 51-41 after Jaden Wayt’s second basket of the fourth quarter, but those were the only points the Patriots scored in the last eight minutes.
Scott hit four 3-pointers for 12 points but none of his teammates scored more than six. Grant Porath had a game-high 23 points for Brownsburg, with Diallo and Catchings combining for 27 more.
North will lose nine seniors — the Ross twins, Owens, Carpenter, Wayt, Scott, Jayden Moore, Sam Glotzbach and Damon Sturm (injured all season).
“I’m very proud of this group,” Woelfle said. “They played huge roles in 38 wins the last two years, and they leave quite a hole for the other guys to fill.”
South fell behind 17-6 in the first quarter of the second game, but Tuesday night’s huge win proved the Braves were capable of making a comeback and they did on a couple of occasions.
They got the last eight points of the first quarter — Treva Branch stealing the ball and drawing a three-shot foul at the buzzer for the last of them --but the Quakers closed out the second quarter on a 9-2 run for a 40-27 lead.
Down 50-34 early in the third quarter, South showed again that it couldn’t be counted out. A basket by Zayvion Baker cut the lead to 60-51 early in the fourth period before Plainfield exploited South’s defense when the Braves were forced to gamble.
“Plainfield set the tone at the beginning,” coach Maynard Lewis said afterward. “They were more physical than us [using screens and blockouts as examples]. In a sectional game you’ve got to match intensity, and we didn’t until later.”
Baker led the Braves with 15 points while Nas McNeal and Branch scored 12 each. Scoring help came from reserves Josh Morgan and Peyton Turner, who combined for 14 points, and Jaylen Wells and Jude McCoskey combined for 13 rebounds.
Plainfield had four double-figure scorers but the one who hurt South the most was Eli Ellis, who sank five off-balance shots in a row in the second quarter as the Quakers opened some daylight.
Still, however, a big season for the Braves.
“The kids played hard all year,” Lewis pointed out. “They gave everything they had and left it all out on the floor.
“The seniors [McNeal, McCoskey and reserves Arnick Shouse and Grant Esper] set a good example in getting Terre Haute South back to its winning tradition.”
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (41) — A.Ross 2-4 0-0 5, Wayt 3-6 0-0 6, Scott 4-11 0-0 12, Reddy 1-1 0-0 2, Carpenter 3-4 0-0 6, Owens 2-2 0-2 4, I.Ross 1-2 0-0 3, Halls 1-3 0-0 3, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Glotzbach 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Strole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-34 FG, 0-4 FT, 41 TP.
BROWNSBURG (62) — Diallo 6-8 2-4 15, Catchings 4-9 2-2 12, Lattimer 1-1 0-0 2, G.Porath 6-9 10-10 23, Thompson 1-2 1-2 3, S.Porath 1-1 3-4 5, Lynch 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Reich 0-0 0-0 0, M.Addison 0-0 0-0 0, Barribo 0-0 0-0 0, B.Addison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-31 FG, 18-22 FT, 62 TP.
TH North 14 10 13 4 — 41
Brownsburg 15 21 9 17 — 62
3-point shooting — THN 7-14 (Scott 4-6, I.Ross 1-1, A.Ross 1-3, Halls 1-3, Carpenter 0-1), Brownsburg 4-10 (Catchings 2-5, Diallo 1-2, G.Porath 1-2, Thompson 0-1). Total fouls — THN 18, Brownsburg 6. Fouled out — Reddy. Turnovers — THN 9, Brownsburg 0. Rebounds — THN 22 (Scott 6, Wayt 4, Reddy 3, Carpenter 2, Owens 2, A.Ross, I.Ross, Team 3), Brownsburg 14 (Diallo 7). Assists — THN 10 (Reddy 3, Carpenter 3, Wayt 2, Scott, Halls), Brownsburg 13 (Diallo 5). Steals — THN 0, Brownsburg 4 (Catchings, G.Porath, Thompson, S.Porath). Blocks — THN 0, Brownsburg 1 (Catchings).
PLAINFIELD (78) — Schmidt 6-12 3-4 16, Martin 5-8 4-5 14, Young 4-6 2-2 10, Ga.Irwin 1-4 4-4 6, Ellis 8-10 1-2 20, Smith 2-2 2-2 6, Vanderbush 0-0 0-2 0, Gr.Irwin 2-2 0-0 4, Arvinitis 0-0 0-0 0, East 0-1 1-2 1, Gilliatt 0-0 0-0 0, arton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-45 FG, 18-23 FT, 78 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (59) — McNeal 3-10 5-5 12, Wells 1-3 0-0 2, McCoskey 1-2 0-0 2, Baker 5-16 2-2 15, Branch 2-8 7-11 12, Herrin 1-2 0-0 2, Turner 2-5 0-0 6, Morgan 3-4 0-0 8, Esper 0-0 0-0 0, Shouse 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 FG, 14-18 FT, 59 TP.
Plainfield 17 23 14 24 — 78
TH South 14 13 19 13 — 59
3-point shooting — Plainfield 4-9 (Ellis 3-5, Schmidt 1-2, Young 0-2), THS 9-27 (Baker 3-9, Morgan 2-3, Turner 2-5, McNeal 1-5, Branch 1-5). Total fouls — Plainfield 16, THS 19. Fouled out — McCoskey. Turnovers — Plainfield 4, THS 6. Rebounds — Plainfield 35 (Schmidt 7, Martin 7), THS 24 (Wells 7, McCoskey 6, McNeal 5, Baker 2, Branch 2, Team 2). Assists — Plainfield 19 (Ga.Irwin 6), THS 12 ( Baker 4, McNeal 3, Wells 2, Branch 2, Herrin). Steals — Plainfield 2 (Martin, Ellis), THS 2 (McNeal, Branch). Blocks — Plainfield 0, THS 0.
Next — Brownsburg (19-4) and Plainfield (18-6) meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the sectional championship. Terre Haute North finished 15-10, Terre Haute South 15-11.
