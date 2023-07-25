Parker Stinson’s baseball clock nearly hasn’t ceased ticking since his spring season at Indiana State.
After being swept out of the NCAA tournament’s Fort Worth Super Regional by Texas Christian, Stinson — who will be a junior next season for the Sycamores — headed two hours northeast of Terre Haute to his hometown of Yorktown for a one-week lapse from baseball.
Then Stinson shipped off to Minnesota to team up with the Willmar Stingers for summer collegiate-league action.
Heading into Monday in the Northwoods League, Stinson was batting .246 in 18 games, which is nearly a hit per game, and had a .333 on-base percentage.
“I’m learning every single pitch,” Stinson said.
“The at-bats, the experience is priceless. And, the way I look at it, it’s a grind. But at the end of the day, if you are trying to play at the next level, this is what it’s like.”
In July, the Sycamore outfielder broke through in the wooden-bat league with extra-base smashes — a pair of homers and two triples.
“That’s something that you’ve got to embrace at the end of the day,” Stinson said of going through hitting lulls. “I tell people the wood bat is much more honest with you than the metal bat can be. It will really give you a good feel for where you are at, as far as timing.
“I’m not really having the summer I would have liked, but it’s the little things that I’m pulling from these at-bats — [things] that help me this fall, this spring and the future of my career,” he added.
He’s tied for 10th on the Willmar team in RBI with 16. In the summer, some ISU players opt to rest the entire college offseason or sit out half of the summer. Stinson is going to play both halves of the 72-game slate.
Aug. 16 is when the league postseason begins, he said. The Stingers boast the best mark in the league at 39-13, and to get into the championship picture.
This means he may only have a few days in his family digs when ISU classes resume Aug. 22.
“I didn’t really have the spring I was hoping for, and there is always something to learn,” he said. “My coach here, [Freddy Smith], has been great with hitting and ironing some things out I was working on this spring.”
Stinson’s clutch hit to open the ninth inning against Evansville — the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament clincher — in May at Bob Warn Field eased the tension for ISU inside a packed stadium.
The Aces were fresh off a walk-off grand slam to force a second final-round game in the double-elimination MVC Tournament. Stinson hammered a bases-clearing double and scored later to push the ISU lead from 2-0 to 6-0 for the final blows.
Stinson isn’t the only former Yorktown High School Tiger that made his way to the Wabash Valley for collegiate ball. Sophomore ISU pitcher Jacob Pruitt posted a 0.47 earned-run average in 19.1 innings this summer with Lima in the Great Lakes League.
Another player that previously donned the Kelly green Yorktown jersey and is enjoying summer success is infielder Jackson Taylor.
His surging stock yielded a Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League reserve all-star selection. Through 26 games prior to Monday, Taylor was batting .293 with 17 steals and three homers.
On July 22, against the Copperheads, Taylor went 3 for 4 with three runs and a double.
“I’m super happy for those guys,” Stinson, who has started 58 combined games in his underclassman seasons, said. “Both of those dudes work their tails off, on and off the field. I really enjoy having those Yorktown guys there with me at Indiana State. It’s a testament to how the baseball is — it’s a tight-knit community, there in Yorktown. It’s just infectious.”
Playing with no downtime has kept Stinson from being idle this summer. It’s allowed him to work on his game, while aiming for another Sycamores run in the national college baseball spotlight.
“[There are] two things I want to keep fresh in my memory from the postseason,” Stinson said. “That’s the feeling I had running into the dog pile after the regional win in Terre Haute and the second one is how I felt after we lost in Texas.
“Just being so close, getting a taste of it and then getting it ripped out of our hands. I want the guys that are returning to have that same kind of hunger going into this next season. But I think it’s also great that we did get a taste of it because now, going into this fall, Omaha [the Nebraska site of the annual College World Series] is not going to be a loose term, because everyone can believe it, because we were that close.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.