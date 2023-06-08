No Wabash Valley teams or individuals advanced out of the IHSAA boys golf regional Thursday at Country Oaks Course.
The three Valley teams — Terre Haute North (328), Terre Haute South (341) and Northview (353) — placed eighth, 12th and 14th respectively out of the 15-team field. The top three squads, which qualified for the state finals next Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, were Evansville North (292), Bloomington South (296) and Evansville Memorial (302).
Terre Haute North's top four scorers over the 18 holes were Connor Bishop (79), Cole Higham (81), Nathan Fields (83) and sectional medalist Gavin Connor (85).
Terre Haute South's top four were Nick Winning (84), Josh Michael and Nick Stewart (each with 85) and Peyton Turner and Kyle Kennedy (87 each).
Northview's top four were Lane Notter (83), Kamden Kellett (86), Jack Frederick (90) and Lincoln Pierce and Aydan Green (tied at 94).
Among those who qualified from sectionals as individuals were West Vigo's Derek Dean (80) and Collin Akers (92) and Bloomfield's Calvin Myers (95).
Medalist was Bloomington South's Happy Gilmore with a 70.
