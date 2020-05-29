"We will be back," Terre Haute Rex general manager Bruce Rosselli emphasized Friday, "stronger than ever."
Unfortunately, the Rex's return will come no earlier than 2021.
Rosselli's promise came hours after the wood-bat Prospect League, which counts the Rex as one of its members, announced it will not conduct a summer season in 2020 — not even a shortened one.
"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting government regulations, the Prospect League has made the heartbreaking determination to cancel the 2020 season," its statement explained. "The decision was based on the varying guidelines for safety, protection and limits on public gatherings and travel across the five states that are home to Prospect League teams."
“The Prospect League is not alone in the baseball world in the difficult decision that we had to make,” league commissioner Dennis Bastien chimed in. “As we hung on to hope for a shortened season, the reality of our responsibility to the teams of people who make our season possible could not be met in the manner we felt necessary. It is a heartbreaking time for team owners as they feel the weight of this loss for their players, their fans and their communities. This was an exceptionally difficult decision made in an unprecedented time."
“This is a decision that was reached with reluctance,” Danville Dans general manager and managing partner Jeanie Cooke said in an email. “The league directors held many agonizing conference calls before reaching this difficult but necessary decision.”
"The Rex ownership group fully supports this most difficult position, arrived at by considering the health and safety [of] all interests concerned," Rosselli added.
Contacted by the Tribune-Star on Friday evening, Rosselli said the lack of revenue from a season with zero attendance won't help the Rex financially, but it won't kill the franchise either.
"We feel pretty strong [financially]," he insisted. "Nobody wants this [shutdown]. There is a ripple effect across the whole world, where everyone is taking hits. We're not the only ones on the island. The good thing is, we've got great sponsors."
Rosselli indicated every sponsor that paid to help the Rex in 2020 has promised to be "rolling over" to 2021.
"I couldn't be more proud of that because they're so supportive," he said. "We'll be fine. We're going to be OK."
Regarding the league as a whole, Rosselli admitted that a stadium issue likely would have kept the Lafayette Aviators from competing this season, even if the start had been delayed from late May to July 1, which had been the updated plan after the coronavirus started gaining national publicity in mid-March.
But Rosselli stressed that the Aviators will retain use of their old stomping grounds, the renovated Loeb Stadium, next season and the league also will add at least one new franchise — in Alton, Ill., — in 2021.
Rosselli said the Rex will continue to utilize Bob Warn Field for home games, which it would have done this season had it taken place, because of the franchise's agreement with Indiana State University.
"We've always had a great partnership with Indiana State," he pointed out.
Also, Rosselli praised the cooperation of Vigo County's host families and how they had promised to maintain a safe environment for out-of-town players during the season.
"We had some host families willing to take in two or three players," Rosselli mentioned, adding that none of them has indicated it will back out in 2021.
