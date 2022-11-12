Depending on which television news channel you prefer, plenty of national political pundits claimed that this past week went well for the blue and not so great for the red.
Regardless of whether you identify as a donkey or an elephant, you can't deny Saturday afternoon went well for the Indiana State men's basketball team, which apparently identifies as a row of tall, talented trees clad in baby blue uniforms with white trim during Josh Schertz's second season as coach.
Inside the friendly confines of remodeled Hulman Center, Schertz's Sycamores outpointed in-state rival Ball State 83-71. The Cardinals from Muncie had red trim mixed into their black unis, but that probably didn't make much difference.
With the victory — please don't demand a recount of the final score — ISU has started its campaign 2-0 for the first time since 2011-12.
No more election jokes. Promise.
The Sycamores jumped ahead 15-8 in the opening 5 minutes and 11 seconds after connecting on 7 of 11 attempts from the field. Guards Trent Gibson (six) and Cooper Neese (five) accounted for 11 of those ISU points.
After Cam Henry drew considerable applause for his one-hand block of a Ball State shot, Henry sank a free throw and reserve Jayson Kent fired in a 3-point goal from the left corner to boost the lead to 19-8 with 11:54 left in the first half.
That's when the visitors made their first significant run.
A floating jumpshot followed by a 3-pointer and two free throws from redshirt junior Jarron Coleman, an Indianapolis native who played last season for Missouri before transferring back to the Cardinals, pulled Ball State within 19-15 with 8:27 to go in the half. The visitors stayed close for a while, until the 6:34 mark, when two free throws by Kailex Stephens kicked off a 10-0 spurt that increased the Sycamores' advantage to 33-18.
With 1:49 showing on Hulman Center's fancy scoreboards, Xavier Bledson nailed a 3 from the top of the arc to pad the Sycamores' cushion to 39-26. Coleman answered with a 30-foot trey of his own, then Neese converted a sweet reverse layup and popped in a 10-foot fadeaway jumper to assure that the home squad would carry a double-digit lead into the second half.
Indiana State's margin remained in double figures until Coleman struck again, this time with back-to-back 3s, to cut the Cardinals' deficit to 46-40 with 17:10 remaining in the contest.
Schertz's squad rattled off the next seven points on a trifecta from the left corner by Courvoisier McCauley, a driving bucket through traffic by Henry and a pair of free throws by Stephens. Then Ball State tallied the next seven — all but two by Coleman — to make the score 53-47 in ISU's favor.
Indiana State's margin hovered between six and 12 points for the next several minutes, then the 6-foot-5 Coleman went to work again. His 3 from the left wing and 15-foot jumper enabled the Cardinals to claw within 67-62 with 6:10 left.
Ball State crept within five one more time, then the Sycamores started pulling away with the help of points from Stephens, McCauley, Gibson, Kent and Julian Larry down the stretch.
Five players produced double-figure points for ultra-balanced Indiana State — Neese 17, McCauley 14, Kent 13, Gibson 12 and Stephens 11. In Monday's 80-53 triumph over Green Bay, McCauley led the way with 23 points and Gibson added 18.
"I think that's the makeup of our team," Neese assessed. "On a nightly basis, it's going to be different people putting the ball in the basket at a high level. I've done it my whole life. I know Courvoisier's done it his whole life and I know a lot of guys on the team have done it their whole life. These guys know how to play ball. Depending on what the team needs, I'm going to give it and give my whole heart to it."
Although Henry and Larry did not score in double digits (seven and six points respectively), they tied for the most assists with four. McCauley paced the Sycamores in rebounds with six, but four other players snagged four apiece.
"It feels good to win the first two right off the bat," Neese admitted. "I thought we played well. . . . We've still got a lot of work to do to be able to compete and win a championship. We're just taking it one day at a time."
Schertz expressed appreciation that this Ball State matchup didn't follow the same script as last year's clash in Muncie, where the Sycamores lost 97-75 and didn't play competitively in his opinion.
"This was a really hard-fought game," he said. "Two good teams. Both teams just kept punching [figuratively speaking]. I thought we wobbled a few times. But every time we had to answer, we answered."
Coleman finished as high scorer for the game with 29 points, while teammates Payton Sparks and Demarius Jacobs contributed 14 and 12 respectively. Jacobs, a 6-2 guard, also grabbed 10 boards for the Cardinals, who never led in the contest.
"Coleman's a load," Schertz admitted. "They've got really good players. They're really well-coached [with former Indiana University standout Michael Lewis in charge and with former ISU aide and South Vermillion High School graduate Lou Gudino serving as an assistant].
"They're going to win a lot of games this year."
