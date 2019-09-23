Before Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno became famous actors — and in Schwarzenegger's case, governor of California — they were making a name for themselves by trying to win professional bodybuilding's top prize.
That would be Mr. Olympia, which debuted in 1965.
As popularity of the annual event grew, organizers added more categories to include different types of competitors, including the Olympia 212 for men who weigh 212 pounds or less and stand 5 feet, 6 inches or less. That debuted in 2011.
Former Terre Haute resident Derek Lunsford, a graduate of Pike Central High School (2011) and Vincennes University (2015) and a past attendee of Indiana State, qualified for his first Olympia 212 in 2017 and placed fifth.
He returned to the Las Vegas stage in September 2018 and finished second overall, making the No. 1 spot his obvious goal for 2019.
Lunsford, 26, entered as the frontrunner to win the 2019 Olympia 212 in many observers' eyes. Now living in Tampa, Fla., he had dieted down from his off-season bodyweight of almost 260 pounds to 211 for the Sept. 13 morning weigh-in.
"There's nothing else on Earth that requires you to be more disciplined than this [sport]," Lunsford told the Tribune-Star. "The reward is whenever I hear people say that they're proud of me and that I inspired them."
But inside Orleans Arena, judges selected the hopeful Lunsford for second place again. He trailed only Kamal Elgargni, whose home country is Libya, for the Olympia 212 top prize.
Although Lunsford thought he had prepared himself to win the 212 title, he refused to criticize the judges.
"I always respect the decision of the judges," he insisted. "All I can do is do my best leading into the show and present myself the best I can on stage.
"You could absolutely make an argument for me to win the Olympia [212] this year," Lunsford later added.
Lunsford believes, even though his placings were identical in 2018 and 2019, that he looked better this year than last year.
"I was much bigger," he explained. "I had better balance between each muscle, each bodypart, this year. I was the most complete bodybuilder that I've ever been."
Lunsford said he trained and dieted more diligently than ever in preparation for this showcase event, "optimizing every hour of every day."
"Not to mention, I still made sure to do interviews [for bodybuilding magazines and websites] and be a professional as much outside the gym as I was inside the gym," he noted.
Lunsford said he'll be visiting family and friends in the Wabash Valley, including Terre Haute, later this week. So don't be surprised to see his massive 5-6 frame and colorful, positive attitude at your favorite fitness facility in the near future, even though he's not in contest mode anymore.
One thing you're not likely to witness Lunsford doing, however, is gorging on junk food. Although he appreciates a good pizza now and then, he generally tries to eat healthy all year.
For those who have followed Lunsford's bodybuilding journey for years, one of his main sponsors is still Animal, a company that produces supplements and training gear, and his coach is still James Brown of Memphis, Tennessee.
"I stand behind my coach," Lunsford said. "I am actually very proud of what we brought this year, even though I know we can still be better for next year."
Lunsford's primary training partner in Tampa is Fred. Lunsford said Fred has a last name, but it's long, foreign and difficult to pronounce. So Lunsford simply calls him Fred.
Looking ahead, Lunsford plans to keep attacking the Olympia 2012 with a vengeance until he wins it.
"We have to finish what we started," he proclaimed.
Lunsford admitted that the Mr. Olympia open division — where Schwarzenegger, Ferrigno, Franco Columbo, Frank Zane, Dorian Yates, Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler (not the former Chicago Bears quarterback), Phil Heath and 2019 champion Brandon Curry (who received a $400,000 check afterward) achieved the highlight of their athletic careers — might be in his distant future.
"Right now, my focus is 100 percent on the 212 [championship]," Lunsford stressed. "God willing, if I win that, then I can think about the future after it's over."
