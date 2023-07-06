The start of six games at Bob Warn Field in seven days was underwhelming for the Terre Haute-based Rex summer baseball team.
On Thursday, the Rex gave up 10 hits and fell 6-0 to the Thrillville Thrillbillies in a Prospect League matchup.
Four Thrillville players notched a pair of hits, including designated hitter Michael Mylott, who plays for Bradley. The .238 career batter for the Braves went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Entering Thursday, he was batting .287 with three home runs, 14 RBI and 11 runs.
The Rex (11-17) couldn’t secure a second straight win after Thrillville took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by infielder Cole Smith and never looked back.
Outfielder Jackson McCoy brought in the second run in the third on a sacrifice fly.
An error in right field later that frame plated Mylott. The Thrillbillies (14-14) added three more insurance runs in the seventh and eighth.
There have been several Rex standouts as the team begins the second half of the summer season — a 58-game slate.
Terre Haute native and Riverton Parke High School graduate CJ O’Dell is 1-0 through seven games, including one start with 15 innings logged, 12 hits, four runs, three earned runs, nine walks and six fanned batters.
Coach Harry Markotay said over the past few years summer baseball has shifted to pitchers and fielders resting in the summer to gear up for fall training at colleges.
Indiana State pitcher Brennyn Cutts will not be playing with the Rex for the second half of the summer. Shortstop Randal Diaz also will be resting during that period.
Keegan Garis, a medical redshirt as a junior for ISU in 2023, has wrapped up his time this Rex season as determined before the summer. He played in 14 games and hit .224 with four RBI, five runs and two steals.
“I love the lefty hitters,” Markotay said. “It is what it is, didn’t want to run him out there too much, wanted him to be ready for the fall at Indiana State, especially coming off that injury.”
Incoming freshman Carter Murphy, a West Vigo graduate, had one the two Rex hits Thursday. He came into the matchup batting .450 (18 of 40) with seven runs, 10 RBIs, one homer,.650 slugging and .522 on-base rate.
Junior Alex Marx of ISU will be making his season debut this weekend with the Rex and see time behind the plate.
Markotay mentioned Jeremy Piatkiewicz, who was a designated hitter and closing pitcher Thursday; and second baseman Slater Schield, Payton Howard and Morgan Colopy of Indiana University as having strong seasons.
On Friday, the Rex will host the Lafayette Aviators at 5:30 p.m. for a doubleheader at Bob Warn Field, the first of two upcoming twinbills for them.
Meanwhile, Thrillville will play at Champion City in Springfield, Ohio.
