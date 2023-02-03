At the outset of the final month, Indiana State is showing signs of a postseason thrust.
This initial inertia is a step forward, but sustaining this steam will decide the conference.
That’s the current state of the 2022-23 campaign for the Sycamores (15-9, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference).
They host Murray State (13-10, 8-5) on Saturday at Hulman Center both are seeking a third consecutive win. Valparaiso is waiting in the wings on Wednesday at home for ISU.
The logjam and mania in the Valley look like the norm for the rest of the year.
There are four teams clearly at the bottom of the table, and a cluster of outfits within one game of each other for the top eight seeds.
This unique setup means one thing — seeding won’t hold much weight at Arch Madness.
It makes late-game chemistry for the tourney in St. Louis even more paramount.
The other spot at stake is a first-day bye to the tourney, which kicks off the Madness, along with a handful of leagues, that week.
The MVC expanded to 12 teams, leaving two more squads to play on the opening day.
The Sycamores will need likely a 13-7 record and win a tiebreaker to earn a top-four seed and bye.
After two at home, they travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa (Northern Iowa) and Chicago (UIC) come home to face Illinois State.
The final week of the season starts at Nashville (Belmont) and the finale is at Hulman Center on Sunday against Missouri State.
The Trees have improved on defense and proven competent in responding to adversity in their past three outings: Drake, UNI and Evansville.
Sophomore Julian Larry has defended opposing guards well. Senior Cooper Neese has helped defend the perimeter and his deep shot-making, along with senior Courvoisier McCauley’s, has propelled the team.
McCauley, who transferred from DePaul, has made a 3 in every contest while donning the blue and gray.
McCauley, a native of Indianapolis, said he has settled into his lone year in Terre Haute. He’s averaging 16.3 points and 5.7 boards to pace the squad. He’s shooting 36.8% from deep.
Junior Xavier Bledson has brought all-around chops with invaluable minutes off the bench.
Bledson said he, like his teammates, fulfills the need that is required of them when they enter the contest. He’s stroked a trio of 3s in the past two games, each.
The Sycamores have averaged 12 triples during that time.
Senior Cameron Henry has continued to facilitate on a squad laden with scorers.
He has 4.5 assists in the two wins and leads the team with 3.9 a game.
This matchup with the Racers will be a true barometer of where the Trees are on the defensive end after they were torched for 82 points by the Racers two weeks ago.
Three Racers average in double figures: junior Rob Perry, junior Jamari Smith and sophomore JaCobi Wood.
Junior D.J. Burns is a post presence that made an impact on both ends in the first meeting.
