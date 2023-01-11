In a tale of two halves, Southern Illinois flashed poise in the one that mattered as it toppled Indiana State 69-61 in men’s basketball Wednesday in Hulman Center.
The Sycamores (13-5 overall, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference) were potentially inches from remaining unbeaten in the MVC.
With 2:14 and down two, the Sycamores aimed at the go-ahead bucket with a sequence that worked twice in the opening stanza.
Seniors Cam Henry and Trenton Gibson exchanged three passes right side and opened up a sound look in the corner for Gibson but it didn’t drop.
“I can live with that shot,” Henry, who had a team-high six assists, said. “That’s a great shot for Trent, wide-open. He hit two in the first half. You can’t get no better look than that.”
The narrow miss came after the tandem had successfully orchestrated the play in both corners earlier. Gibson came off the bench firing. Within 30 seconds of checking in, he sunk his shots less than a minute apart as Henry found him.
It was a half where ISU led nearly the entire first half. For the majority of that, it led by double digits.
Senior Courvoisier McCauley drained a right-wing triple in rhythm and three feet beyond the arc as the advantage ballooned to 27-12 with 8:57 left in the first half.
The Salukis had an early push at the outset of the closing frame that was thwarted as McCauley preceded to sink deep 3s from each wing to make it 43-33. He finished with 13 points and four boards.
The Salukis pushed back again as senior preseason all-conference selection Marcus Domask split a pair from the charity stripe. Then, 31 seconds later, Domask was contested by freshman Robbie Avila at the cylinder and drew a foul.
Second-year coach Josh Schertz got a technical for his reaction which allowed Domask to bury four free throws in a row with 16:55 to go to bring it to 43-38, the closest margin of the half at that juncture.
With 13:53 left, senior Cameron Henry gathered a pass on the left wing with his back to the lane, out of the corner of his eye he momentarily spotted Avila on the opposite block and rifled a one-handed assist for a 45-40 lead.
Then came the drought. The Sycamores went without a field goal for nearly six minutes until senior Cooper Neese connected with Avila for a bucket with 8:01 remaining following a 10-0 SIU run.
“You can’t run if you can’t get stops,” Schertz said. “We struggled to get stops, a lot of fouls. A tough foul [was] called in that window. Offensively, the better the defense you play against, the more committed you got to be to getting the hopeful action. You are not going to come down against Southern Illinois and run a drag-ball screen and get a wide-open shot. You got to be willing to play multiple triggers, multiple actions.”
It was a stark contrast to a first half where the Sycamores were pouring in baskets at will with finishes around the rim or kick-outs to open shooters.
“The ball movement was good in the first half,” Henry said. “The first 10 minutes actually. We went up 10 at halftime. Myself included, the biggest piece is not moving the ball, not making the right reads, just not making the right plays and being together. I feel like we could have done that a lot more.”
ISU had its way finishing down low with slashes to the cup that left Sycamores with high-percentage looks with SIU sluggish to help defend. The Sycamores edged the Salukis 18-12 on scoring in the paint in the opening half.
As the stretch run started, Neese and Avila linked up one more time as the freshman drained a right-wing 3-pointer with 6:45 left to erase the Salukis’ five-point advantage.
“We started to play again back in the first half,” Avila, who finished with 12 points and six rebounds, said. “It wasn’t just me. There were other guys making plays. We were making the right reads again. We were starting to build back and I feel like we got back into that habit [late].”
On the ensuing set, senior Xavier Johnson of SIU (13-5, 5-2) converted a layup. The Sycamores tied up the game twice the rest of the way as Neese split free throws, twice at 3:47 and 4:57.
Senior Lance Jones had the go-ahead drive for the Salukis with 2:42 to go.
This came after the Sycamores led 11-2 out of the gate. The underclassman duo of sophomore Julian Larry and Avila tallied the next seven points to go up 18-9.
They orchestrated a high pick and roll that Larry used to get downhill and finish at the rim. He scored eight of his 10 points in the opening half and had three steals.
Avila popped out to the top of the key for a trey.
The Sycamores will travel to Springfield, Mo., to face Missouri State on Sunday.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (69) — Domask 4-14 6-7 14, Rupert 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 11-12 13, Jones 6-17 3-4 18, D’Amico 2-2 2-2 6, Muila 2-4 0-0 4, Newton 1-1 0-0 2, Banks 3-3 0-0 8, Ebube 0-0 1-4 1, Wonders 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 24-31 69.
INDIANA STATE (61) — Avila 5-7 0-0 12, Henry 3-12 1-4 8, Larry 4-7 2-3 10, McCauley 5-13 0-0 13, Neese 1-6 4-5 6, Kent 1-2 0-0 2, Gibson 3-5 2-2 10, McKnight 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 9-14 61.
Halftime—ISU led 36-26. 3-Point Goals—SIU 5-21 (Jones 3-9, Banks 2-2, Johnson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Wonders 0-2, Domask 0-5), ISU 8-23 (McCauley 3-9, Avila 2-4, Gibson 2-4, Henry 1-4, Hobbs 0-1, Kent 0-1). Rebounds—SIU 30 (Domask 7), ISU 26 (Avila 6). Assists—SIU 11 (Johnson 4), ISU 12 (Henry 6). Total Fouls—SIU 18, ISU 22. A—5,152 (10,200).
