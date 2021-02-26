No Key, no problem as ISU rolls past VU

Indiana State’s men’s basketball has little at-stake in its trip to Valparaiso this weekend. That meant tinkering was likely to be in-order.
However, the enforced change the Sycamores had to make likely sent a chill down the spine of all ISU fans.
ISU played without standout guard Tyreke Key and will not have him in either game at the Athletics-Recreation Center this weekend.
So how did the Sycamores do without their talisman? Just fine, thank you.
ISU dominated the first half and maintained its defense in the second half to earn a 58-43 victory at the ARC.
Jake LaRavia had 22 points and 14 rebounds in the winning effort. Randy Miller Jr., who assumed the minutes Key would typically have, scored 10.
It was the Sycamores’ 11th win in 13 and only its second ever inside the ARC. ISU (14-8, 11-6) also matched its Missouri Valley Conference win from last season. If the Sycamores win its finale, it will match the best total of Greg Lansing’s coaching era.
This one felt special for the Sycamores given that Key, who has averaged 26.5 points in ISU’s February games, was unable to play.
“This team did a really good job of stepping up and completely locking in. Every player on the bench knew what they were doing, knew what their role is, knew who they had to guard. Everyone was extremely locked-in today,” LaRavia said.
“It started with team defense. We were communicating and getting big stops,” Miller said. “We knew they could make tough shots and we were contesting everything.”
Key injured his shoulder in a practice during the nine-day layover between games. ISU coach Greg Lansing said it was the same shoulder injury Key suffered in 2020, a sublexation of his right shoulder.
“Tyreke wanted to play. It happened last Sunday and he thought it was worse than what it was last year. He was scared. We were all scared, but as we got closer to [the game date], he felt better and it’s feeling good. Playing him tonight and tomorrow, though, would be a mistake and taking a gamble with an unbelievable player and kid,” Lansing said.
Key is not in a sling or otherwise encumbered and the team is confident he should be able to play next week at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, barring any setbacks.
“He dealt with it at the end of last year too. When it happened again? It scared him a lot. Connor [Burton, ISU athletic trainer] has worked with him diligently and he’s felt good the last several days,” Lansing explained.
There were no setbacks for the Sycamores either in a virtuoso first half.
Initially, Valparaiso scored pretty easily, making four its first five shots.
Little did Valpo know it would be 11 minutes, 48 seconds before it would make another. VU missed 17 straight shots until Donovan Clay converted a hook shot at the 4:37 mark.
“We talk about multiple efforts on the defensive end. We try to be aggressive. That’s one thing that’s changed with our defense. We’re going to be the more aggressive team and takes things away from them. If you do that? You’re going to get in scramble mode. You’re going to get mismatches, so you have to make multiple efforts and we did that,” Lansing said.
Meanwhile, ISU’s offense was purring along nicely.
LaRavia was the initial aggressor. He scored 10 of his 14 first-half points during a surge which saw ISU take a 32-9 lead. LaRavia got ISU going and then everyone else joined in the fun. A 19-0 run was the result as the confident Sycamores overwhelmed Valparaiso on both ends of the floor.
“We played great team defense overall. We got 13 stops in a row. We’re really big on kills, which are three stops in a row, so 13 in a row is big-time for us,” LaRavia said.
ISU converted 46.9% of its first half shots, while Valpo made only 23.3%. The Sycamores would not maintain that level of shooting in the second half.
ISU went into the shooting deep freeze, making only 30% of its second-half shots. For much of the second half, the Sycamores got away with it, as Valpo remained in vapor lock on its offensive end, continually missing shots near the rim.
ISU’s good fortune didn’t last forever, though, as a 9-0 Valpo run cut ISU’s lead to 12 with 8:38 left.
“We totally got in chill mode. Our pace decreased. They made a spurt at us. We handled, we bounced back, but an awful shooting game for both teams. It set offense back a bit,” Lansing said.
The Sycamores did just enough to sustain itself. A 5-0 ISU run after Valpo’s surge created some breathing space. Later, a LaRavia 3-pointer at 4:31 put ISU up 16 and effectively finished the game.
“We knew that they’re a good team. We knew they’d have a little run. We had to keep talking and communicating, but we locked right back in,” said Miller as Valpo only shot 36% in the second half.
The same two teams play again at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.