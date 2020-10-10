The best compliment that can be paid to the Northview girls soccer team on Saturday in its Class 2A Edgewood Sectional championship was that if you didn’t know Kassidy Kellett was their star? You wouldn’t have known the difference watching the Knights win their fourth straight sectional championship.
Northview defeated West Vigo 3-0 in title match, despite the prolific Kellett being out of action with a high ankle sprain.
Kellett scored 32 goals for Northview and is obviously an important piece of the Knights’ puzzle, but Northview proved Saturday it’s more than the sum of just one important part.
“You lose the quality of one of the best players we’ve ever had, but the mantra has been the next one. Everyone always has to be ready and we did that. We believe in each other and they understand that’s what it takes to win,” Northview coach Don Bryan said.
An example of that was Northview’s back defensive line. With West Vigo creating its offense via long balls over the top and long through balls through the middle, it’s vital for a defensive backline to keep their shape and their wits. Anchored by center back Maggie Lackey, who is joined in defense by fellow seniors Kaylee Lowe and Jolee Kellett, along with juniors Raelee Everhart and Violet Keith, Northview’s back line never West Vigo’s own potent offense – led by Corynn DeGroote to get into any kind of rhythm.
“Three of us our seniors and we’re so connected. That’s the spot we’ve been playing all of high school and that helps,” Lackey said.
West Vigo coach Alicia Lanham noted how difficult it was to pierce Northview’s resistance.
“Maggie Lackey is a beast back there. It’s hard to get around her. She’s a very talented player for them,” Lanham noted.
To go with defensive prowess, Northview needed something good to happen early to smooth out any nerves. An early goal by Ava Dorsett gave the Knights the peace of mind they needed to play the match their way and with confidence.
Dorsett won the ball in the one-on-one battle in the right corner. She got into the box and fired high from 13 yards out. Her shot had enough mustard on it to get by West Vigo keeper Avery Funk and the Knights led 1-0 in the 7th minute.
“We were worried about offense and putting the ball in the net. As long as we could get one in? We felt our defense could stay strong. To get it that early on? It was big,” Lackey said.
Lanham acknowledged it was tough to play uphill through most of the match for the Vikings.
“You always want to get the first goal because that sets the tone and the pace for the game. We didn’t give up and I’m proud of the girls,” Lanham said.
The only sustained pressure West Vigo (10-4) put on came late in the first half when the Vikings had four consecutive shots, the best being a DeGroote shot that was saved with 13:15 left in the first half.
Just before halftime, Northview added an important second goal with its pressure. Kambree James took a hard shot at point blank range that hit the post hard as it ricocheted all the way out to the edge of the 18-yard box. Maddi Corrigan was waiting for the rebound and booted it home with 2:09 left in the half to give the Knights a 2-0 lead.
Another early goal in the second half put Northview in permanent command. Emma Whitman hit a high shot into the top of the goal less than five minutes after halftime. West Vigo couldn’t mount any kind of response, only taking two shots in the second half.
Northview (14-2) will play Silver Creek at noon next Saturday in the Class 2A Jasper Regional. The other two teams are Jasper, and in a surprise, Heritage Hills bumped off Class 2A No. 1 Evansville Mater Dei in its sectional on Saturday.
Kellett will not be back, so no matter who the Knights face, they will attempt to parlay their four-time sectional championship experience into a long run at the regional.
“It’s really exciting to win four in a row. It shows that, not just my class, but our team as a whole just pushed through every year. We have a lot of talent and it shows in winning all four years,” Lackey said.
Lanham is pleased with West Vigo’s progress.
“When our seniors were freshmen, we didn’t have a winning season. In each year, the seniors have done a good job helping our program. Our seniors were very dedicated. I wish we could have had a better outcome,” Lanham said.
