With the game’s first seven points, Indiana State squashed the notion from tipoff that Thursday afternoon was going to be problematic.
The Sycamores topped Evansville for the third time this season in a 97-58 mauling at Enterprise Center to open their Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball postseason.
The Aces (5-27) suffered the largest defeat by any program in the history of Arch Madness, while the Sycamores dished out 29 assists for the most in a game since 1998.
ISU (21-11) was five assists short of breaking the record achieved by Tulsa in 1983, which came against the Sycamores.
The comfortable win is a novel concept for the program in recent appearances with one win from the five tourneys before 2023.
The team went 1-5. Senior Cooper Neese went 1-4 coming in. Sophomore guard Julian Larry is the only other starter that has won a game in St. Louis.
The jitters didn't show.
With 16:18 left in the half, Neese buried a 3-pointer that didn’t hit the rim to make it 12-3. He added another one that made it 24-9, nine minutes in.
This one didn't graze iron.
The lone Sycamore to not garner an all-league accolade this year added another one, a half minute later.
He released those three with pure strokes off the catch, he added another one in the half as he dribbled into the lane before a step back for a fourth.
“Pleased with how we played, I thought we got contributions up and down from a lot of guys on the roster,” ISU coach Josh Schertz said. “Coop, [freshman] Robbie [Avila] and [senior] [Cameron] Henry to start the game were really dialed and making shots."
"I thought they did a good job of setting the tone offensively. As the game wore on, a lot of our guys stepped up. The bench was terrific.”
Neese finished with 19 points on 5-for-6 shooting from deep, a season-high in 3s, and led the team with eight rebounds.
He matched his season-high in points, which he did on Feb. 1 against the Aces.
Neese emphasized clearing the glass from the jump. He said in the presser that effort and the defense from Henry influenced these playoff games.
Outside of Neese’s 27 minutes, no starter logged more than 23 minutes.
Fresh off an All-Freshman Team selection, Robbie Avila dropped a game-high 21 points in his debut tourney game and had four assists.
Junior Xavier Bledson poured in 14 points as a reserve, senior Trenton Gibson had a team-best eight assists and senior Cade McKnight scored 10 points.
The Sycamores will face Belmont at 3:30 p.m. EST Friday in what Neese and Henry identified as a revenge game from Feb. 22 — when it squandered a 19-point lead.
