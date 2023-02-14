Cristina Elliott's hope for a "home-pool advantage" was wiped out by a faulty heater in the Vigo County Aquatic Center pool this week, so her Terre Haute South team will have to travel a little bit in its quest for boys high school swimming sectional championship.
The Braves had been scheduled to host the meet, which includes preliminary swims at 6 p.m. Thursday, diving preliminaries at 9 a.m. Saturday and the championship round at 1 p.m. Saturday, but Plainfield has stepped in to take South's place.
Plainfield and Avon finished first and second in the recent girls sectional, followed by Cascade, South, South Putnam, Danville, Greencastle, West Vigo, Terre Haute North and North Putnam. Those same 10 teams compete this week, and so will Cloverdale. The Clovers have Carson Hall entered in two freestyle events, which means West Vigo's three-man team won't be the smallest contingent.
South sophomore Connor Lauritzen is seeded first in individual medley and breaststroke, and by almost three seconds in both events, giving the Braves a pretty good chance to be represented at the state finals the following week.
Elliott is hopeful for one or two of her relay teams to also compete at the IUPUI Natatorium and listed Maxwell Bailey, Christopher Chow and Bryson Howe as other Braves who will be important to the relays and the South team score.
"[The Braves] want to score high," the coach said recently, "and we've put in the time."
Terre Haute North and West Vigo are not expected to contend for team honors. The top-seeded North swimmer is Jack Foster, 11th in individual medley, although the Patriots have relay teams seeded eighth or ninth. West Vigo's best seeding is Chase French, 14th in the 200 freestyle.
"I am so eager to see the Terre Haute North boys swim this week," said first-year coach Casey Wolfschlag. "They've put in a lot of hard work this season and I believe they will show up with some best times.
"I hope they have fun and are proud of everything they accomplish," she continued. "We are a young team and I see a bright future ahead of us."
