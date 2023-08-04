Editor’s note — This is the fourth of seven installments of position previews for the Indiana State football team. Aug. 31 will be the Sycamores’ season opener against Eastern Illinois.
Indiana State football has momentum after the secondary had respectable outings to cap the 2022 campaign.
North Dakota’s air attack went 16 for 20 with two scores and 162 yards in Week 9.
The effort of 8.1 yards per throw from the Fighting Hawks, a Top-25 NCAA FCS squad, was in the range of where it needs to be for the Sycamores to defend the pass. Though, the yards-per-attempt average was nearly a yard above UND’s season average of 7.26 yards.
On those heels, the Sycamores held Western Illinois to 20 for 36 passing for 227 yards and 6.3 yards per toss with no passing scores and two picks.
The Leathernecks were a half-yard better than the rest of their season but ISU's corners had two takeaways. It was the start of a two-game spurt without allowing a touchdown toss.
In the finale, Missouri State went 10 for 25 for 156 yards and 6.2 yards per attempt. ISU snatched one interception.
The Bears were a yard and a half shy per throw of their season clip.
The effort from the secondary to close the year led to a blanking of Western Illinois and the team nearly doubled their win total in the final two games of the year. ISU trailed the Bears by three points entering the final quarter.
The junior tandem of Rylan Cole and Jonathan Edwards return to stymie opposing wideouts.
Cole, a 6-foot, 205-pound safety is getting a buzz in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and the Nation, herosports.com named him to the Sophomore All-American team last year.
He said being physical at the line of scrimmage is where he likes to mix it up.
“I like getting up in people’s business,” Cole said. “Using the work in the weight room and being physical with them. Making them make a play. Just trying to do what I can.”
He was 27th in the country in solo stops per game with 5.2, he added 8.4 total per outing.
His 84 tackles last year matched the team-high, including 18 against North Dakota State
He got into the offensive backfield for six stops for a loss and intercepted three passes in coverage.
Friday marked the third day of 17 before the season gets underway at Memorial Stadium. Cole likened this first week of preseason camp to Christmas — a chance to showcase his offseason work.
His running mate, Edwards, who stands at 6-foot-1, 200-pounds, chimed in too.
“First and foremost, I want to give glory to God, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, but it’s [really] fun to be back out here,” Edwards said. “I’m back to being healthy. I’m very happy to be out here. It’s really exciting to have the first few weeks going.”
Edwards is fresh off pacing the conference with nine pass breakups per contest.
He swarms the ball in coverage and he picks up players in the locker room and away from the sport.
“The thing I love about John is he is such an empowering person,” second-year safeties coach Wolfgang Shafer Shafer said. “He cares about the guys he’s around. He builds them up. He coaches them up and he cares about who they are as people.”
He finished his season posting multiple tackles in eight games.
“I think my biggest strength is being an all-around corner,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot, I’m able to produce a lot on the field. It’s a lot of things I have to work on. I want to continue to work on relaxing at the top of the routes, work on my off-coverage, and work off-box construction, but other than I really feel I’m a well-balanced corner being able to match routes and play [well] at the line, playing the ball [really] well.”
ISU coach Curt Mallory has stated that freshmen don’t get a ton of run in the first year, but this defensive pairing came in at the same time in the defensive backfield and will look to build on that familiarity for the third season.
Assistant coach and defensive coordinator Brad Wilson will scheme how this unit functions. Cornerbacks coach JJ Henderson, a former Sycamore, will play a role in aligning the secondary.
Cole mentioned sophomore safety Maddix Blackwell and junior defensive back Payton Edwards as breakout candidates this year. Cole lauded Blackwell’s grit in lifting weights. Payton missed last year after a preseason season-ending injury.
