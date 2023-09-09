On Friday nights in recent autumns, Maddix Blackwell had 48 minutes to roam the football field donning Purple and White.
The polished two-time all-State defensive back, who played wide receiver, too, was deployed as a playmaker at Bloomington South.
Friday, he was back in his habitat in his same city, this time wearing Indiana State’s Blue and White facing southern Indiana’s esteemed college football program — the Indiana Hoosiers.
ISU (0-2) fell 41-7 after giving up three touchdowns in as many positions, in what developed into a rampant night for Blackwell and the defensive unit.
“It’s a cool atmosphere,” Blackwell said, after playing in front of his family, friends and former classmates. “It’s just another game to us. It’s one of those you have to prepare for, they have to prepare for us. We don’t want to put them on a pedestal because they are a bigger school.”
The Big Ten Conference moved the game to the night cherished as prep football night. On this stage, Blackwell proceeded to fling his body into Power 5 school receivers, running backs and punt returners like the clock turned back to high school ball.
Like 3.2 miles south of Memorial Stadium where his former team simultaneously was in a nail-biter with Bloomington North — which won 25-24 in overtime.
IU sophomore running back Jaylin Lucas, who finished with 112 yards on 14 touches and a pair of scores, had the ball jarred loose by sophomore linebacker Blake Surface to put the ball on a platter for Blackwell.
He scooped it up for a 75-yard score for ISU’s lone instance of crossing the goal line with two minutes left in the first half against the Hoosiers (1-1).
“I felt as though I was moving [slowly],” Blackwell said. “Looking back and seeing the quarterback [freshman Tayven Jackson] about to catch me is not a good feeling.”
Blackwell had to get his wind back on the sideline.
“Coming back, it was hard to breathe,” he said. “I wasn’t hearing too much so I was struggling a little bit but I thought for sure it got the guys going a little bit.”
Meanwhile, the offense felt a rush of adrenaline seeing it unfold right in front of their side of the field.
“It’s exciting, it creates that momentum for us as an offense, ‘Hey, let’s get this thing going,’” senior wideout Dakota Caton, who had two catches for six yards, on five balls thrown his way. “The defense was doing what they needed to do. Now it’s our time to do what we need to do.”
Similar plays have been par for the course for Blackwell, he's been one of the best weapons through two weeks for the Sycamores.
Blackwell has been utilized in several spots for the Sycamores. He lined up on the line, as the safety and was in the special teams return defensive mix.
There were multiple moments against Indiana where he had a split-second to bring down a carrier in the open field to save the day. He did it a couple of times while lowering his shoulder as the last man back.
“That’s what a safety has got to do,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said. “He kept some points off the board, for sure. He comes up and hits you, downs the ball [and] flies around. He’s a good football player.”
Blackwell has 20 tackles to lead the Trees through two weeks.
“It’s a lot of responsibility,” Maddix said. “I like it. I like having that responsibility. Obviously, I don’t think I played as well tonight. Things broke loose, I wasn’t making tackles so I didn’t feel as if I did my part for the defense.”
Blackwell is backing up his redshirt freshman campaign where he saw action in every game, last year. In 11 contests, he had 51 stops, an interception, a forced fumble and a recovery.
The Intelligence Analysis major at ISU hasn’t displayed an inkling of letting up or a sophomore slump.
There are three other teammates with double-digit stops, junior linebacker Geoffrey Brown with 13, sophomore defensive back Micah Hauser with 11 and junior linebacker Garret Ollendieck with 10.
While Blackwell notched individual accolades in “B-Town,” the three sectionals and one regional title with the Panthers cemented his legacy, this rings true at any level.
ISU is looking to find that culture, it hasn't posted a winning year since 2018.
“From the first time he stepped in, you could just tell he was a hard worker,” Caton said. “He’s a playmaker. He’s a local kid. He just puts his head down and goes to work. He’s a guy we can trust out there.”
This weekend at his stomping ground Blackwell showed his potential for the next three years in Terre Haute as a cornerstone for the defensive phase.
“This is what I hoped for,” Blackwell said. “I wanted to be an every-down safety, for sure. I’m obviously not playing at the level we need me to be. We are 0-2 right now so I gotta step it up, but this is what I hoped for.”
