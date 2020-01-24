What was Indiana State’s women’s basketball team going to need to do to pull an upset against No. 22 Missouri State?
The Sycamores were going to need to generate consistent offense and force the talented Bears to break out of their comfort zone on the offensive end to get stops.
There were times when the Sycamores did the latter, but not until after the Bears had a comfortable lead. The times when the Sycamores did the former also came after Missouri State was spotted a big advantage.
The Bears are at a different stage of their program’s development and it showed on Friday at Hulman Center as Missouri State earned a 76-55 victory.
“One the main things we learned was that whenever there was a turnover or a shot out of sync from what we were doing, they ran and made us pay,” ISU coach Vicki Hall said. “Every possession they got, they valued. That’s why they’re the 22nd-ranked team in the country.”
The Sycamores lost their 15th straight contest. In Missouri Valley Conference play, ISU (2-17, 0-7) has only had one game decided by fewer than 10 points.
That doesn’t mean Friday’s game wasn’t without its moments for the Sycamores. ISU forced 22 Missouri State turnovers and played the Bears close after the first quarter. ISU was outscored 51-45 after the first period.
The first period counts too, of course, but ISU is taking its positive moments and trying to build on them.
“We’re gaining confidence and how to process each game we play. We’re getting better in what we do and how we do it,” ISU forward Jamyra McChristine said. “We trust each other to catch the ball, shoot it and know someone’s going to be there to rebound. Basically? It’s about having each other’s back.”
Alexa Willard led all scorers with 23 points as she was 9 of 16 from the field. McChristine scored 19 for the Sycamores. Jasmine Elder was 4 of 8 from 3-point range to score 12.
Missouri State is ranked No. 3 in the country in RPI, the best of seven MVC teams in top 100, and the Bears showed why they’ve reached such lofty heights with a first-quarter onslaught.
The Bears (15-3, 5-1) scored on six of their first eight possessions and burned the Sycamores from long range.
The Bears were 5 of 7 from 3-point range in the opening period, with standout guard Willard connecting on all three of her bombs. ISU’s seven turnovers in the opening period also contributed to ISU’s 25-10 deficit at the end of the quarter.
Missouri State’s first-half summit was a 30-10 lead, but the Sycamores fought back and knocked their deficit down to 13 near the end of the quarter. McChristine scored 12 points in the first half for the Sycamores.
ISU hung in there in the early portion of the second half too. Past the halfway mark of the third quarter, ISU had played Missouri State even for a 15-minute period.
Missouri State used a 12-0 run to take a 59-38 lead by the end of the third period, but then a spate of Elder 3-pointers and a McChristine bucket pulled ISU within 15 again. ISU had a chance to draw closer, but couldn’t, and the Bears pulled away.
“If we start to learn to value each and every possession? We’ll get a lot better sooner, but we’re getting there,” Hall said. “I thought we played hard. I’m proud of our effort. We’ve closed the gap a bit because we lost by more to some of the other top [MVC] contenders in Iowa [last weekend].”
ISU next plays Southern Illinois at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
