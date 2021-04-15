Indiana State's baseball team has proven to be the ultimate road warriors in 2021 so far. Every single one of its 24 games have been played away from Terre Haute so far.
Not that it's hindered the Sycamores. ISU is 18-6 and is ranked 25th in the Baseball America poll. In the baseball RPI, the Sycamores are ranked 18th.
However, the Sycamores will finally get a chance to show the home folks what they're all about as they host Valparaiso in a four-game series. It starts with a 3 p.m. opener on Friday at Bob Warn Field.
A doubleheader will be played Saturday and the series concludes on Sunday. Both weekend days have a 1 p.m. start time.
ISU (3-1 in MVC action) is coming off its first conference series at Illinois State, where it took three of the four games. The last win, a 10-inning 8-7 victory on Sunday at Illinois State's Duffy Bass Field, occurred when the Sycamores scored eight unanswered runs after falling behind 7-0.
On Friday, ISU will start ace Geremy Guerrero. Twice the MVC Pitcher of the Week, Guerrero is 6-0 with a 1.31 ERA. He has 56 strikeouts against just seven walks.
The weekend matchup also features a reunion of the Hannahs family. Kaleb, who starred at West Vigo, is a freshman at Valparaiso. His team squares off against ISU coach Mitch Hannahs. Kaleb Hannahs is off to a good start at Valparaiso as he's hit .286 with a home run and he has four stolen bases.
Valparaiso itself has struggled. It is 5-16 and winless in four MVC games, albeit against powerhouse Dallas Baptist. Damon Jorgensen (.321) is the primary offensive threat.
ISU is allowing fans to attend, but with restrictions. Attendance will be limited to 500, with 140 on the ISU pass list and 60 on visiting team pass list. A total of 250 general admission tickets will be on sale for a price of $10. A total of 50 ISU students will be admitted for free (ISU student ID required) on a first come first serve basis once gates are open 30 minutes before first pitch.
The ticket window will open one hour prior to game time, 30 minutes before gates open. Fans will not be allowed along the first and third base lines to maintain social distancing from student-athletes.
Those in attendance will be required to follow campus policies such as wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing. ISU said in a statement that it will monitor the proceedings to see if additional tickets are released for later series.
