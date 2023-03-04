Linton and Bloomfield, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A and Class 1A respectively, each won sectional championships for boys high school basketball Saturday night.
Coach Joey Hart’s Miners improved their record to 27-1 and extended their winning streak to 22 games by defeating South Knox 49-32 for the Class 2A North Knox Sectional crown at Bicknell. This was Linton’s fifth consecutive sectional title.
“Great team win,” Linton coach Joey Hart told the Tribune-Star afterward. “Great program win.”
Logan Webb, who surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career earlier in the week, paced the Miners with 21 points and University of Central Florida commit Joey Hart — son of the coach — added 14.
Now Linton looks ahead to taking on North Decatur (21-5) in a regional matchup at Southridge at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
Meanwhile, Bloomfield boosted its mark to 24-3 by routing Bloomington Lighthouse 83-45 for the Class A White River Valley championship at Switz City.
The Cardinals will battle No. 8 Indianapolis Lutheran (16-7) in a regional clash at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Martinsville.
Also playing Saturday was North Vermillion in the Class A Fountain Central Sectional semifinals, which had to pushed back a day from Friday because of power outages.
In the morning, the Falcons lost to No. 2 Fountain Central 58-44 as Isaac Gayler led the winners with 16 points. On Saturday night, the host Mustangs (22-4) downed Rossville 44-40 behind 14 points from Gayler for the sectional title.
Rossville had knocked off Faith Christian 56-49 Saturday afternoon to qualify for the sectional championship game.
North Vermillion, which got 13 points from Cody Tryon and 10 from Matthew Dawson against Fountain Central, finished 6-17.
Friday semifinal scores
(not previously published here)
Class 2A Southmont Sectional — Parke Heritage 65, South Putnam 40; North Putnam 65, Riverton Parke 53.
Class 2A North Knox Sectional — South Knox 65, Eastern Greene 32; Linton 74, Mitchell 42.
Class A White River Valley Sectional — Bloomington Lighthouse 63, North Central 62; Bloomfield 36, WRV 21.
