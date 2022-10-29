No. 1 SDSU demonstrates its class in 49-7 win over ISU

The theme throughout the Missouri Valley Football Conference season for the Indiana State football team was close-but-no-cigar.
On Saturday at FCS No. 1 South Dakota State? There was once again no cigar and this time? It wasn't close.
The Jackrabbits demonstrated why they've risen to the top of the FCS heap with an easy 49-7 victory over the Sycamores at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D.
It was ISU's seventh straight loss and fifth consecutive defeat in conference play.
"The bottom line is they're a good football team and they executed. We had our opportunities to execute and didn't," ISU coach Curt Mallory told the Tribune-Star.
ISU's first four MVFC losses were by a combined 23 points, but SDSU's defense, best in the MVFC and third-best nationally, shut down ISU's offense and ISU's defense continued to give up big yardage.
SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski completed 22 of 28 passes for 233 yards and three TDs. SDSU accumulated 409 yards of total offense, most of it compiled on its first seven drives before the Jackrabbits let their foot off the gas.
ISU quarterback Cade Chambers completed 11 of 24 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown before he was knocked out of the game in the third quarter. Running back Justin Dinka rushed for 52. Wide receiver Dante Hendrix had 41 receiving yards. He's 14 shy of the ISU all-time record.
ISU's defense never had an answer for SDSU's also-stout offense. The Jackrabbits scored touchdowns on the first seven series in which they had the ball. After that, SDSU (8-1, 6-0) removed its starters.
Running back Isaiah Davis scored a 4-yard touchdown run on SDSU's first series and it was downhill from there for the Sycamores. A 49-yard Jaxon Janke set up SDSU's next score, a 2-yard Gronowski keeper.
It was 21-0 before ISU (1-7, 0-5) mounted its best series of the day. Fueled by a 29-yard run on a fake punt by Geoffrey Brown, Chambers found Harry Van Dyne for a 25-yard TD catch early in the second quarter to make it 21-7.
Unlike the Oct. 22 game against Illinois State, when ISU went down by 21 only to fight their way back into the game, there were no such heroics this time.
SDSU scored two more touchdowns before halftime, including a 2-yard catch by Michael Morgan with three seconds left in the first half. ISU trailed 35-7 at the break.
There was no respite in the second half as the Jackrabbits scored two more unanswered touchdowns.
In the third quarter, Chambers was knocked out of the game on a wicked hit by SDSU's Isaiah Stalbard, who was called for targeting on the play.
Mallory had no update on Chambers after the game.
ISU plays two of its final three games at home. The Sycamores finally face North Dakota for the first time since the Fighting Hawks entered the conference in 2019 as UND comes to Memorial Stadium next Saturday.
Flush this game? That's not Mallory's style.
"It's business as usual. We'll grade and watch the film like we do after every game. We need to correct things we need to do better and build on the things we did do well. There were some things we did well," Mallory said.
"But I'm not a coach who wants to flush it. We're going to take a good look at this and see where we can get better," he concluded.
