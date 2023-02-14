Amid an 11-year absence from the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Indiana State brought in an alumnus from the program's glory year for a pep talk.
Carl Nicks, Class of 1980 and a 2007 Hall of Fame inductee, spoke at Hulman Center on Monday with an aura synonymous to a player of his ilk.
He was the No. 2 to Larry Bird during the school’s most successful season in 1978-79. The Sycamores won their first 33 games before losing to Michigan State 75-64 for the national championship.
“Our relationship is still good,” Nicks said. “I know deep down inside Larry looked at me and has a certain amount of respect for me for how I was dedicated to the team. And I wasn’t jealous of him.”
This year’s squad heads to Illinois-Chicago on Wednesday after five straight wins for the second time in Missouri Valley Conference play.
The Sycamores (18-9 overall, 11-5 MVC), who are in a three-team deadlock for third place and a game out of first, have a telling parallel to the fabled squad.
It’s not their blistering start, their sharpshooting or their four-game run of double-digit wins in the Valley that matches that squad — it’s the influence of transfers.
Both outfits resemble a collection of misfits and underrated players.
The national runner-up Sycamores had Bird, who first went to Indiana University.
Nicks, an unheralded recruit, sent snail mail to Bloomington to drum up interest and it reached Terre Haute instead. He left after one year with the Sycamores, then returned after a year at Gulf Coast Community College to turn around his grades.
“I always thought about that,” Nicks said. “[Because] I came back and, man, did it turn out to be something special.”
Three other transfers played pivotal roles in the rotation tabbed “The Magnificent Seven" — Alex Gilbert from Coffeyville Community College, Bob Heaton from Denver and Leroy Staley from Florida College Temple Terrace.
The 2022-23 contingent gathered 10 transfers, including five in the first seven of the rotation. The starting lineup is comprised of senior Cooper Neese, originally committed to Butler, senior Courvoisier McCauley from Lincoln Memorial and DePaul and senior Cameron Henry from Lincoln Memorial.
Seniors Cade McKnight from Truman State and Xavier Bledson from Lincoln Memorial come off the bench.
Most of these contributors hit campus during a rebuild with coach Josh Schertz in his second year.
Nicks, a former NBA first-round pick, passed down a legacy riddled with folklore but wants his past passion on the court and current one as a scout to be passed down.
“Love the energy, I’m an energy guy,” he said. “The energy is what’s up with me. I love the energy. The other thing I love about the group and the coaches is the movement. It’s almost like a pro setting where you move it, you dive, you cut so I was really impressed when I [saw] them live with the energy and the togetherness of this group.”
These attributes brought the Trees out of a debilitating stretch with a 79-71 win during Alumni Weekend on Jan. 28 over Northern Iowa to spark the current streak.
The Sycamores are in play for a first-round bye and top seed with two weeks left before Arch Madness.
“It would mean a lot because it would mean growth,” he said of ISU finding success in St. Louis. “Growth and commitment and then you have the coaching staff. It would mean a lot because that’s how I look at it."
"It’s been kind of stagnant and just to see the growth and coming back around…because I’m really proud I was on that big team," he added. "When you really think about it, I don’t like the fact that it’s been a drought for so long. They don’t know it, but they can win the Missouri Valley Conference. I don’t know if they really know that.”
Associate coach Matthew Graves knows it. He’s seen, first-hand, the road to a national championship game like Nicks — twice. The former Butler associate coach worked with former Bulldogs coach Brad Stevens in back-to-back title game appearances in 2010 and 2011.
“Carl Nicks is not only an [alumnus] here, but had a wonderful career and went on to do great things after,” Graves said. “Our guys are able to hear a different voice. It’s a long season as we all know, and when you get to February, to have a guy of Carl’s stature to come and speak to what we are getting ready to go through, gearing up for the conference tournament and hopefully the NCAA tournament, his words of wisdom and advice are something the guys [looked] forward to hearing.”
The Chicago southside native, who has scouted for Indiana Pacers for nearly two decades, said the best prospect he scouted was Blake “Guerilla” Griffin. Nicks’ resume and delivery carried weight in front of the Sycamores in the walls of the media room.
He expounded on buzz words like relationship, effort and blocking out distractions to emphasize the present, weeks ahead and life lessons.
“As I was telling Carl, having him here is great for our guys because it’s a bridge from that team in the late '70s to our team now,” Schertz said. “The incredible time can fade things sometimes, our guys weren’t alive when all that was going on, but then to understand what that team accomplished what they did, the impact it had and the residual effects that exist to this day. I think a lot of Terre Haute’s love affair for men’s basketball is due to that team.”
Schertz likened the process of each campaign to drafting a book.
The current collection of Trees is at a tipping point in its pursuit to punch its dance ticket as MVC tourney champs.
“What people remember most about stories is how they end,” Schertz said.
The community and nation remember that March Madness, 44 years ago. Nicks’ reenactment of that narrative either rekindled it for these players or brought it to life.
