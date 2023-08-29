Thursday, Sept. 7
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, Sept. 10
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tennessee at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 11
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)
