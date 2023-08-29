Thursday, Sept. 7

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 10

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 11

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

