Terre Haute's defending state champion Wayne Newton Post 346 jumped out of the gates fast and won its opener in the Indiana American Legion baseball finals Friday afternoon, riding Evan Newman's one-hit pitching to a 9-0 victory over Boonville Post 200.
Newman, a right-hander who recently graduated from West Vigo High School, struck out seven batters over seven innings. He allowed only a third-inning single and a walk to improve his Legion record to 6-1.
Caleb Gonser went 2 for 2 with a solo homer, a two-run double and a pair of walks for the winners, while Garrett Loyed went 2 for 5 with an RBI single, Tristan Elder delivered an RBI double and Pierson Barnes stroked a two-run single.
"Boonville had a good left-handed pitcher, so this game was a little closer than the final score indicated," Wayne Newton manager Tim Hayes told the Tribune-Star. "Brayton Reed made some unbelievable plays at third base and Evan Newman was fantastic on the mound."
Post 346 (22-8) will face the winner of Friday night's Kokomo-Lake Station matchup at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday in the double-elimination tournament at Rockport's Joe Allen Hargis Athletic Field. Reed is likely to pitch today.
Boonville 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Wayne Newton 021 051 x — 9 8 0
W — Newman, 6-1. L — Scearce. HR — WN: Gonser (2).
Next — Wayne Newton (22-8) will face the winner of Friday night's Kokomo-Lake Station matchup at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday.
