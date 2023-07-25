Prospect League baseball rosters become pretty fluid toward the end of each summer and that worked to the Rex’s advantage Tuesday night at Bob Warn Field.
Newcomers Clayton Weisheit and Blake Mincey combined for one of the team’s best pitching performances of the year, three relative newcomers from the Wabash Valley made contributions and the Rex downed the Jackson (Tenn.) Rockabillies 8-1.
Several players who played most of the summer with the Rex have returned to college for fall practices, but high school leagues are finishing their seasons. Weisheit was playing in the latter situation when its season ended, and he struck out 11 while allowing just four hits in five innings Tuesday in his Rex debut.
Also appearing for the Rex for the first time this summer was Blake Mincey, who relieved Weisheit in the sixth inning and retired the only 12 hitters he faced.
“What we needed all season,” Rex assistant coach Jacob Harden said after the game. “Clayton Weisheit pitched against us [for Forest Park] at Linton [where Harden is the coach], and he was playing on a high school travel team with [former Miner] Nathan Frady [who has also joined the Rex]. Then Mincey picked up right where Clayton left off.”
Three new position players with less than 10 combined Rex games on their resumes also played Tuesday night, but summer-long Rex standouts Warren Bailey and Slater Schield were the offensive stars, combining for seven hits. Bailey accounted for five of the team’s eight runs while Schield scored once, drove in a run and stole three bases.
Bailey’s leadoff double in the bottom of the second and an infield hit by Schield set up the Rex’s first run, driven in by recent Bloomfield graduate Brett Sherrard — also in his Rex debut.
RBI singles by Gabe Wright, Bailey and Xavier Croxton increased the lead to 4-0 in the third; Bailey drove in a run with a single and scored on a hit by Schield in the fifth; and hits by Croxton, Schield and Sherrard put pressure on the Jackson defense for two more runs in the seventh.
“I was keeping the approach of staying the other way,” Bailey said of his four-hit game.
Asked about the newcomers — which included Bryan Kohlmeyer of Paris and Brady Yeryar of Shakamak in the lineup, while Terre Haute North graduate Jayson Cottrell was on the bench — Bailey said, “Guys come and go. I think it’s important to keep playing . . . the camaraderie will come with all of us playing with each other.”
A moment of silence was observed before Tuesday’s game for Ashton Smith, who played 14 games for the Rex last summer and died recently while a member of the Thrillville Thrillbillies.
The Rex have another home game Wednesday, a 6:30 contest against Champion City.
In previous Rex games:
- Alton 13, Rex 9 — On Sunday at Alton, Ill., a nine-run first inning doomed the Rex against the River Dragons.
Gabe Wright was 2 for 4 with two homers and two RBI for the Rex, while Xavier Croxton was 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and two RBI; Nazhir Bergen 2 for 5 with a double and three RBI; Slater Schield 2 for 4 and Bryan Kohlmeyer 1 for 2 with a double.
- Champion City 12, Rex 4 — On Saturday at Bob Warn Field, the Rex fell behind 8-0 in the first three innings. Carter Murphy was 2 for 4 with a double, Schield 2 for 3 and Bergen 1 for 3 with a double.
- Rex 6, Thrillville 4, 10 innings — On Friday at Bob Warn Field, Morgan Colopy hit a walkoff two-run homer to cap a three-run 10th inning for the Rex.
Greg Wiley pitched 5.1 scoreless innings while Colopy was 2 for 3 with two runs, Wright and Payton Howard each 2 for 3 with a double, Murphy 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI and Warren Bailey 1 for 4 with a double.
