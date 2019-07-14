The new Wabash Valley Golf Association formed earlier this year, so 2019 is the first official season that the WVGA has sanctioned tournaments in the area.
Eddie Kanizer — the owner/general manager of Geneva Hills in Clinton — was named the WVGA's first president and Tom Jones is serving as vice president. Both are veteran golfers, with Kanizer having played the past 30 years and Jones even longer.
"We just wanted to get golf going again around here," Kanizer told the Tribune-Star over the weekend. "We're having all these courses join forces and bring everyone together."
In addition to Geneva Hills, the courses at Hulman Links, Rea Park, the Country Club of Terre Haute and Forest Park in Brazil are involved with the WVGA.
"We're trying to help everyone's tournaments grow," Kanizer emphasized.
Although the WVGA wasn't officially formed yet last summer, its organizers did change the former Terre Haute Men's City Championships into the inaugural Wabash Valley Classic. It was won by Phillip Myers, who edged Chris Cassell by one stroke.
The four-round 2019 version will take place on back-to-back weekends at four different courses — Sept. 14 (Rea Park) and 15 (Geneva Hills) and Sept. 21 (Hulman Links) and 22 (CCTH).
Kanizer said sign-ups will begin in late August. Entry fee is $120, which includes a cart for all four days and a meal at the Country Club on the final day. Also worth noting, non-members of the Country Club are eligible to compete in the Classic.
Kanizer mentioned that Forest Park may be part of the Classic rotation in the future, but that hasn't happened yet.
"We wanted to try to get the old city tournament booming again," explained Kanizer, who remembers more than 300 golfers entering it in past decades.
"I don't think there's 300 men around here who play tournament golf anymore," he said.
The number of entrants had dropped to 46 in 2017, which got Kanizer and Jones talking about trying something new.
Eighty golfers signed up for the inaugural Classic last year, with 77 finishing. Kanizer said he'd like to get the total at or above 100 this year.
"I think that would be a substantial increase over two years," he added.
Another WVGA tournament coming up is the Mini-Classic, with Friday/Saturday qualifying at Geneva Hills, leading to next Sunday's championship round at Hulman Links. The annual Interclub tournament also will continue, this year taking place Oct. 6 at Forest Park.
"Every course is getting at least one or two tournaments," Kanizer pointed out.
