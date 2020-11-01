New Woods coach hopes number of wins will increase, even if point totals don't

Scot MacAllister knew he wanted to be a basketball coach when he was in sixth grade.
After doing so at a variety of levels over the years, he's now 55 and beginning his first season in charge of the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College women's team. He replaced Bob Belf during the off-season.
Belf's run-and-gun squads finished 8-16 in 2018-19 and 8-17 in 2019-20. Once last season, the Pomeroys hit 15 shots from 3-point range and still lost a game to Lincoln College 124-111.
Only the future knows if MacAllister will post better records. But if last Friday's season opener was any indication — a 74-54 home loss to Ohio Christian — shot selection and defense will be higher priorities.
SMWC was not helped last week when 5-foot-5 senior guard Delaney Kendall suffered a torn MCL (medial collateral ligament) and a bone bruise in practice, however. MacAllister hopes she'll be able to return before the end of the season. In 2019-20, she played in all 25 games — starting 14 — and averaged 8.7 points and 3.4 assists per outing.
"We're going to miss the leadership and the energy that she brings to the floor," the Pomeroys' new coach admitted.
MacAllister started a freshman, 5-5 Madison Payne, in Kendall's place against Ohio Christian.
"We should be fine with her," he insisted.
Maggie Reimer, a 5-10 senior forward, was The Woods' high scorer Friday with 15 points and she also grabbed seven rebounds. Reimer averaged 6.3 ppg last season.
"When Maggie was a freshman, she was a USCAA [U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association] All-American," MacAllister pointed out. "With the way we plan to utilize her skills, there's a good chance that could happen again. . . . She plays hard and she plays with a lot of confidence."
Other starters in the opener were 5-9 senior guard/forward Sydney Ingram, 5-6 senior guard Regan Hubbard and 5-10 junior forward Natalie Nickless. Ingram has returned after missing last season with a back injury.
"Sydney is probably the most complete player we have skill-wise — on both sides of the ball," MacAllister assessed. "[Hubbard] is starting to gain a lot of confidence.
"Our seniors [three besides Kendall] are going to be the ones to lead us. They really play hard and they want to be good."
Key reserves appear to be 5-5 sophomore guard Kalyn Williams, 6-2 freshman forward Allyson Hardiek, 5-8 sophomore guard Brooke Andrus and 5-11 freshman forward Rebecca Berry.
Also worth noting, 5-11 junior forward Avalee Jeffers of Cory will rejoin the basketball program once she is done with volleyball this month and 5-7 junior guard Chloee Hughes of Marshall, Ill., is expected to contribute once she recovers from an Achilles injury.
Last season, Jeffers averaged 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest for The Woods and Hughes played for Olney Central Community College.
"[Jeffers] is probably the most athletic kid on the team," MacAllister said.
As many fans already know, SMWC will be a provisional member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics this season before becoming a full-fledged NAIA member in 2021-22. Meanwhile, The Woods will become a provisional member of the River States Conference in 2021-22. Then it will join the conference full-time in 2022-23.
Because the Pomeroys are not eligible to win the River States Conference championship yet, they'll remain a part of the USCAA until 2022-23.
But MacAllister plans to start having fun in 2020-21 — if COVID-19 doesn't stand in his way — as SMWC looks forward to its annual matchup with cross-county rival Rose-Hulman. The only problem is finding a suitable date for the game to take place in Hamilton Arena.
Overall, MacAllister isn't sure how many times the Pomeroys will top the century mark in points — or if it will happen at all — this season. More important to him is "maximizing the skills of everybody on the team."
SMWC's next game will be Thursday evening at Carlow University in Monaca, Pa.
"We're just happy to be playing," MacAllister mentioned, referring to the pandemic that continues to wreak havoc on U.S. sports and life in general.
