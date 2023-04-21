The number 24 belongs to the Wolfe kindred, not just Jake Wolfe.
Three weeks after entering the transfer portal, the graduate transfer from Morehead State handpicked Indiana State men's hoops.
“It’s been a few weeks here getting calls from coaches and talking to a lot of coaches and different schools, trying to find the right spot,” he said. “Definitely happy and relieved to have found a spot, now.”
Two days later, the school officially ushered him in with an announcement with a picture of him donning the baby blue jersey synonymous with Larry Bird's era.
The 6-foot-5 guard was pictured in the number 24, while earlier portal additions, juniors Isaiah Swope and Aaron Gray wore 11.
“I just felt like the coaching staff really showed [its] interest in me, for sure,” Wolfe said. “I felt like it was a good fit. I like the style of offense they play. Coach [Josh] Schertz has been a winner throughout his whole career. That was intriguing to me, as well. They’ve got a good core coming back, and they won [23] games last year and they are looking to build off that. I want to come in and kind of help lead the way for that, for sure.”
The No. 24 is the only text/emojis in his Twitter profile and it’s in his handle.
A recruiting site listed schools that were interested in his services as Southern Illinois, Murray State, Belmont, Southern Indiana, UT Martin, and Towson, one day after he hit the portal.
He set foot in Terre Haute for the initial time and got acquainted with the program on his recruiting visit, and even laced up his sneakers.
“I got to meet a lot of the players,” he said. “All the coaches and we had dinner with the team so I got to chat with them, hang out with them for a little while so it was good. I played a little pickup with them, as well.”
Though he'd never stopped in the Wabash Valley, it's likely not the first time he passed the west central Indiana blue-collar town.
He hails from the west suburbs of Chicago in Aurora. Growing up, on most afternoons, he didn't veer from his beeline to Supreme Courts Basketball, the gym his dad, Todd Wolfe, still owns.
“I was always at the gym, after school, getting shots up, working out, stuff like that,” Jake said.
His sister played basketball at Illinois Springfield in Division II and his older brother Wes had chances to play Division III, Jake said.
“A family built around basketball, for sure,” he said.
But the biggest dent in the game came from their old man, Todd — a former Michigan State captain on the basketball squad.
Todd was in East Lansing, from 1985-90 and played one game as a freshman, according to sports-reference.com. He played under coach Jud Heathcote’s tutelage — one of his assistants was current MSU coach Tom Izzo.
“Coming after him, he wanted me to continue his legacy,” Jake half-joked about his dad.
According to the Arlington Heights Post, a publication from the suburbs of Chicago, where Todd is from, Todd was a 43.9% shooter from long range at MSU — sixth best in program history.
Jake shot 36.2% from deep last year and averaged 9.1 points and 3.2 boards as a starter.
He played three years at Lipscomb — and was part of a squad that finished runner-up in the National Invitational Tournament in 2019 — the best finish by an Atlantic Sun Conference squad.
A torn labrum limited his sophomore year. He’s been playing in the Ohio Valley Conference with Morehead State for two years.
In Terre Haute, he hopes to have his kindred's two jersey digits on his chest — the number his siblings and dad picked.
Zach Hobbs wore that number last year but hit the transfer portal this offseason.
“I think it is open, so I should be wearing 24 next year,” said the younger Wolfe, who simply retweeted Verbal Commits to signal his transfer.
“I’m just excited to get to work. I’m excited to play and get there on campus and start working.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.