The disruptions in the routine of life remind everyone daily that COVID-19 is controlling our world at the moment.
Yet another reminder of that was when Indiana State’s men’s basketball met for its first team activity on Monday since the crisis began.
Things you would never see at a basketball practice in normal times were having to be accepted as the price to have basketball.
Players wore masks as they participated in light shooting drills. Coaches wore masks throughout practice. Players were also distanced so they could lift weights.
Nothing that used to be taken for granted as part of the student-athlete experience is routine at present. And yet, with the Sycamores in a gym together for the first time?
The players, many of whom had not yet met each other in-person, were thankful they’re getting a chance to do what they came to ISU for in the first place.
“We’re finally in a gym together. It’s different circumstances. You never know when you get back to ‘normal normal’, but I appreciate what we’re doing right now,” ISU guard Cooper Neese said.
Zoom meetings have been the order of the day for all sports, and for that matter, all academic activities period at ISU and elsewhere. Monday’s workout gave both coaches and players something they’ve craved – person-to-person contact.
“These Zoom meetings … I’ve had enough of those,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said. “Let’s get face-to-face as much as we can with these guys. Our athletic training and administration has done a great job preparing for this. So far, so good.”
For a freshman like Tuscaloosa, Ala. native Kailex Stephens? Monday’s session was literally the first time he’s seen many of his teammates.
Under normal circumstances? Stephens and his six fellow newcomers would have had myriad chances to hang out with teammates and would have had several workouts by now.
“Just get around the guys and being back in the gym is a great feeling. It’s something fun to do,” Stephens said. “I like the older guys. They’re just cool. There’s open arms. It’s a family atmosphere.”
Workouts involve all kinds of new twists. As reported earlier, players must fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire daily and have their temperature taken. At that point, they are issued a wristband which admits them to ISU athletics facilities.
The workout itself has stoppages that are new for everyone.
“After each drill, you have to wipe down and sanitize, whether it’s a ball or a weight if you’re in the weight room. You have to be six feet away at all times. You can have your mask off if you’re six feet away and not breathing down each other’s neck, but other than than that? You have to wear the mask,” Neese explained.
Neese admitted that it’s a challenge.
“Man, it’s tough, trying to follow the rules and getting good work in. You have to find your good in-between,” the junior guard said.
Neese also said getting back to regular workouts is vital for a team that harbors hopes of being a Missouri Valley Conference contender in 2021.
“It sucks not being in a routine. You can get off your road, get off your path. Finally, to get back in here and do what we did last year, but get better results in the end? That’s why we’re in here when we did. Even if it’s three weeks, a week, five days? We need to get in when we can,” Neese said.
ISU had several masks available for use, including ones that stretch down over the players’ necks.
Masks are not the usual routine, but Lansing advocated for their use, not just in a basketball context, but in a societal one as well.
“If everyone wants to have sports? We should be wearing them. Let’s be socially responsible, not so much for yourself, but other people and out of respect,” Lansing said.
“People have been thinking of it as political and if people don’t want it, it’s an impingement on their freedom,” Lansing continued. “Well, not getting someone else sick? I think that’s the way to go and not an impingement on your freedom by any means. Nobody’s life is normal right now. Everyone’s having to deal with it.”
ISU guard Tyreke Key had the last word
“Everyone’s glad to be back working today. It’s a new normal. We have to get used to everything and all of the rules we have to follow,” Key said.
