Even in a year where the abnormal has become the norm, the new Missouri Valley Conference schedule is one there’s no guidebook for.
Conference play begins Sunday for Indiana State – the Sycamores host unbeaten Drake at Hulman Center.
Then they host the Bulldogs again on Monday.
The new schedule format was initiated in early December as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The MVC had announced its typical round-robin, home-and-away earlier in the season, but when cases started to go up, it was clear that wouldn’t be a viable option.
Each team will play the others twice as usual, but with a twist. Conference games will be played as a two-game series at one site.
In ISU’s case, the Sycamores will host Drake, Bradley, Southern Illinois and Loyola. Road series will be at Missouri State, Illinois State, Northern Iowa and Valparaiso.
ISU will play mid-week games against Evansville in the usual home-and-away format.
Two open weekends are built into the schedule, a decision that already been made a necessity. Valparaiso has already canceled its first two MVC weekend series.
So two games in two days? What’s the big deal?
Actually, it’s a very big deal. Though there are theoretically more practice days available during the week, you’re preparing for two games instead of one. You’d normally have time to scout the games individually with weeks apart between meetings.
Injuries and absences will be more keenly felt when games come one after another. And though there is theoretically more time during the week, how do you handle it? Wearing a team out before a double-bill could have significant consequences. Don’t prepare enough and you pay the price for two games instead of one.
“It’s going to be a fluid situation and it will change as we go,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
The players are just taking the games as they come. Not much thought has been wasted on getting too worried about how different it is.
“It’s all new for us. After the Ball State game, we had a hard practice the day afterwards to prepare for the back-to-backs. I don’t think it’s really going to be a problem. Everybody’s going to be ready to play regardless,” ISU guard Tyreke Key said.
Unlike the players, Lansing has to cultivate a plan. Adding to the logistical issues is that the run-up to the Drake series comes during the holidays, when players usually take a mental break for a day or two.
Not possible this season. ISU practiced on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“We have to get rest, we have to get healthy, but we need to practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It’s the new normal,” Lansing said.
So do the Sycamores practice more time or less to prepare for two games? Lansing explained the conundrum.
“We do have so many things to improve on. Maybe it’s less five-on-five? Maybe it’s not quite as long? You have to work on the things you need to work on. I don’t know,” Lansing said.
“Talking with the other coaches throughout the Valley. We worry about the guys’ health playing back-to-back nights. The more healthy, the more mature and the tougher teams will be the ones up in the top of the league. I hope that’s us,” Lansing added.
If all of the logistical headaches weren’t enough, ISU’s first foe – Drake – is on a 9-0 roll to start the season. The Bulldogs didn’t play a knockout schedule, though they did beat Kansas State on the road to start the season.
Savvy point guard Roman Penn and quick D.J. Wilkins and newcomer ShanQuan Hemphill as Drake’s top three scorers. Also back is Indiana native Tremell Murphy, a physical combo guard-forward who gave the Sycamores plenty of problems when he lasted played in the 2018-19 season.
ISU is fresh off two wins over Ball State and Southeast Missouri State. In both games, the Sycamores started well and limped to the finish line. Drake will likely punish the Sycamores if that pattern holds true again.
And they could do it twice. Then again, if ISU maintains its stretches of solid play? It could be 2-0 after two days of work.
“We’re playing like we practice for the most part. We get excited, we start good, but then we pull back a bit and we can’t do that. Teams the win conferences are great in the last 10 minutes and really great in the last four minutes. We have to become better at that,” Lansing said.
