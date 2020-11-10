Do you think politics are contentious? Try changing the branding or a uniform for a pro or college sports team.
Right before COVID-19 shut down the college athletics world in March, Indiana State unveiled its new logo and color schemes.
The Sycamores’ social media community reacted strongly (when does it not?), many criticizing the retirement of the existing ISU logo, which had dated to 1988.
Administration officials have told the Tribune-Star that the reaction from those who don’t provide instant gratification or anger via social media has been mostly positive. And besides, with COVID-19 completely changing the college athletics landscape? There are bigger fish to fry than rancor over logos.
Last week, ISU fans got a reminder that, yes, the Sycamores are indeed moving forward with their new branding as new uniforms were unveiled for the men’s basketball team.
ISU unveiled its home white and road blue jerseys. An alternate gray jersey is also going to be part of the rotation. The jerseys were designed with athletic apparel partner Under Armour.
The home version features the “Indiana” and “State” sandwiching the number in the middle of the jersey. Indiana is angled, but State is not. The number is cool gray with a blue outline. There is also a blue collar.
The shorts have a diagonal blue stripe across them.
The road blue is a slightly different shade of blue than the deep royal blue ISU has won since at least the late 2000s. Depending on the lighting, it looks darker in some of the photographs released by ISU.
The “Indiana” is in white, accept the letter “I”, which is in gray over the top of a white state of Indiana logo.
The number is gray with a white outline and the collar is white. There is also a white shoulder accent that is towards the back of the jersey. The number on the back is gray with a white outline. The diagonal stripe on the shorts is white.
So what’s the verdict among the Sycamores?
“I like it a lot. It’s a fresher look with the new logo. I think it suits us well,” ISU senior guard Tyreke Key said.
ISU center Tre Williams noted a practical reason he likes the new duds.
“They’re better fitting. We don’t have to roll them up a lot. They just look good on us,” Williams noted.
ISU junior guard Cooper Neese wasn’t there the day the Sycamores modeled them, but he’s looking forward to putting them on.
“They look a little tight and make our guys look a little bit bigger, but I like them a lot,” Neese opined. “I think the blue is a new generation kind of look. We’re going to be a whole new team so it fits us.”
One thing that wasn’t part of the athletics re-design launched in March was the social upheaval that has come since. What ISU wanted was an expression of the student-athletes’ wishes while also putting forth a gesture that was uniform across all of ISU’s athletic programs.
Consultation between university administration and the student-athletes culminated in a black Unity patch that will be worn on the new jerseys.
The patch will take the form of a black Indiana State leaf. It will be worn on all uniforms or warm-ups if there is no uniform for sports such as swimming.
“These young people are about the right stuff. They care about everybody, no matter what their race is,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
“We want to be united as a university and not have teams doing different things. This is what the student-athletes came up with and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Lansing added.
Cobie Barnes was the men’s basketball representative in creating the Unity patch, but he had support from the entire roster.
“It was a team and university decision and how we’ve collectively come together. We’ve had Zoom meetings about it. We want to express how our generation wants to be. We want our own message to be heard,” Neese said.
Williams was asked what the Unity patch meant to him.
“That means no loose stragglers. We’re one big unit no matter what your race, your ethnicity, your religion, anything. We’re all one big family,” Williams said.
