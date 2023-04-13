Can the two-year stint by the current Indiana State University men’s basketball regime be replicated at Memorial Stadium on the soccer pitch?
First-year Sycamores coach Paul Lawrence, who is stepping into his inaugural NCAA Division I role with women’s soccer, said he's aiming at emulating the quick turnaround from Sycamores hoops.
Lawrence was introduced as coach nearly three weeks ago, but he’s been with the team for less time.
“[It] means a lot to me that [director of athletics] Sherard [Clinkscales] and [senior associate athletics director] Angie [Lansing] saw something in me,” Lawrence said Friday. “I believe that my body of work from my previous schools can be carried into this opportunity here. If you look at Indiana State, they’ve got a proven track record of bringing NCAA Division II coaches into these roles.”
Self-described as ambitious and confident, Lawrence is entering his 10th season as a college coach after stops at Florida Southern College and Knox College — NCAA Division II and III levels respectively.
He's been an assistant at Alma College in Michigan and Northwood University in Midland, Mich., and where his wife’s family lives — six-hour drive from Terre Haute.
Lawrence grew up across the pond in Bournemouth, England. He ventured to the United States in 2011.
The Tribune-Star spoke with him Friday after he had been in Terre Haute a week, getting settled includes looking for permanent housing for his family of four.
He’s barely gotten the chance to meet his ISU squad, which he said is made up of 22 players.
“I had heard that the energy was really [great] even before I arrived [assistant] Adam [Kleman] and I see that,” Lawrence said. “I see that they are a group that now wants to move forward, and since I arrived, it sounds like we’ve gone up another gear now and they’ve stepped into another level of focus.”
“Learning the players' skill sets, even to the basics of learning their personalities, names and mannerisms is a daily thing for me,” he added.
With the timing of his predecessor, former seventh-year coach Julie Hanley stepping down Dec. 2, Lawrence swiftly get up to speed.
There was an Indianapolis TV news report earlier this year of team turmoil from Hanley's coaching, alleged by former players. ISU and Hanley had no comment to the Tribune-Star on the matter.
Lawrence steps into the program with that cloud lingering.
“It’s an interesting [topic] because [there are] two ways you can [address] that; you can sort of bring it up briefly and discuss it, but we felt the best way forward was to start fresh, and to let them know that we’ve got their best interests at heart, "Lawrence said. "The real focus should be the soccer, right now. And reflecting on old things really isn’t helpful. It’s just wasted energy.
"If they ever want to have conversations about those things, I’m open to those conversations," he added, "but we just didn’t think it was necessary.”
Lawrence said that approach will help establish a sustainable culture.
“We are starting a series of presentations in a couple of weeks where we are talking about team identity, the vision for our program,” he said. “We are going to have some presentations, and there is a survey that went out from the coaching staff which was, 'How does the outside world think of us right now?' 'How do you want them to think of us?'”
ISU is in the midst of a brief spring season ahead of the fall slate beginning in August.
Lawrence said his Sycamore team tied Butler and toppled Indianapolis. He’s assessing strengths and weaknesses only in bits, while overseeing the team’s weight lifting sessions and speaking with his assistant coaches for their opinions before formulating his own outlook.
After last season's 2-11-3 record, Lawrence's expectation is that the Sycamores will need to grow accustomed to often playing without the ball and converting a low number of chances.
“Out of possession, we’ve been spending a lot of time today working on how we make the opposition uncomfortable,” he said. “How do we press the opposition high up the field? I think it will be a team that is more aware of the out-of-possession responsibilities than ever before, but part of the problem in the previous season is scoring goals."
“Part of it is the work we did on the field a moment ago, being more organized on set pieces in the way we are set up, [and when we are defending],” he added.
Lawrence said while they will press, and look to sit deeper and counterattack.
“[There are] some games on the schedule where we know we are going to have to suffer a little bit and counter from there,” Lawrence said.
Everything is on the table for the Division I boss in his debut campaign.
“I was actively looking to find a new challenge,” he said.
