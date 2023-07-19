Culley DeGroote’s welcome to Prospect League baseball was at least typical Wednesday night.
The former West Vigo High School coach was named interim head coach earlier in the day, according to a team press release, to replace former manager Harry Markotay. Markotay and the Rex reached “a mutual decision to go in different directions” Wednesday, the press release said.
“We appreciate the time that Harry was here and was able to coach this group of players,” Rex general manager Bruce Rosselli was quoted as saying, “but we felt it was time for a change at this point in the season. I’m excited to announce Culley DeGroote as interim head coach and have him on board for the rest of the season.”
The new skipper, still being assisted by Jacob Harden, saw his new team hit the ball well and show some come-from-behind ability, things Markotay also enjoyed in his six-week tenure.
DeGroote also saw the pitching staff that entered the game with an earned run average over 7.00, 16th-best in a 17-team league, continue to struggle in a 21-7 loss Wednesday.
Danville, the first-half champions of the Eastern Conference’s Wabash River Division and coasting toward a playoff berth, scored in each of the eight innings, pulling away with a five-run sixth.
D.J. Akiyama hit the second pitch of the game over the left-field fence, and the Dans added an unearned run in the top of the second.
Xavier Croxton hit a two-run homer for the Rex in the bottom of the inning to tie the score, however, and for a couple of innings the Rex kept up with the visitors.
Danville scored three times in the top of the third but left the bases loaded, and in the bottom of the inning the Rex matched them. A double by Camden Karczewski, a single by Carter Murphy and a walk to Morgan Colopy loaded the bases, and all three scored on an infield out by Alex Marx, a sacrifice fly by Warren Bailey and an RBI single by Slater Schield.
A two-run, opposite-field homer by cleanup hitter Trey Higgins gave Danville a 7-5 lead in the top of the fourth, but with two out in the bottom of the inning consecutive hits by Gabe Wright — a hustle double that sparked the rally — Karczewski and Murphy tied the score again.
But Danville’s Trenton Pallas hit a two-run single in the sixth to break the game’s final tie. In the sixth, Pallas and Cole Tremain had run-scoring singles, Chase Vinson a two-run single and a fifth run scored on an error. Danville added another run in the seventh, then finished the game off with a six-run eighth inning.
Karczewski and Murphy — DeGroote’s nephew, who was playing for him with the Vikings less than two months ago, had three hits each.
Now 14-26 for the season, the Rex travel to Chillicothe for a game Thursday, but are back at Bob Warn Field at 6:30 p.m. Friday to face the Thrillville Thrillbillies. Danville travels to face Springfield, the second-half Wabash River Division leader, on Thursday.
