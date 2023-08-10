The IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix — the series’ return visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Saturday — is usually where you can count on the IndyCar championship race to come into focus.
However, Alex Palou’s dominance — he has an 84-point lead over second-place Josef Newgarden with four races to go — has bled the drama out from the title chase.
“[The lead] feels big, but it doesn’t feel safe,” said Palou on Thursday, doing his best to deflect the reality a lot of bad would have to happen to him and a lot of good would have to happen for his challengers for the title race to be realistically in doubt.
So with the IndyCar title race all-but decided, what is there to look forward to in the Gallagher Grand Prix? The Grand Prix being part of the IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader at IMS this weekend.
The Gallagher Grand Prix is Saturday. The NASCAR Cup race Verizon 200 At The Brickyard is Sunday with both series racing on the road course.
IndyCar fans might keep their eyes on a group of sophomores and freshmen who have made their presences felt this season.
The defending IndyCar winner is second-year driver Kyle Kirkwood, who won in relatively easy fashion at Nashville last Sunday, a win very similar to his Long Beach victory back in April. Kirkwood is ninth in the IndyCar points race.
The defending IndyCar pole winner on the IMS road course is Rahal Letterman Lanigan sophomore Christian Lundgaard. Though RLL’s fortunes have waxed and waned depending on the race weekend, Lundgaard has risen above a mediocre season for the team.
The Dane, currently eighth in IndyCar points, won at Toronto and has been competitive on road courses. He finished fourth in May on the IMS road course after he earned his surprise pole position.
The win in Toronto proved qualifying craft could be turned into race-day performance. Not that Lundgaard had much doubt.
“I think it’s been improved from the team perspective. From my own perspective, it hasn’t changed anything,” Lundgaard said. “I’ve always known what I was capable of. I was never really in doubt it was going to happen at some point.”
Other young drivers have had their moments, too. Dale Coyne Racing’s David Malukas has contended here and there and is a hot name to get a more prominent seat in 2024.
Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Marcus Armstrong, who is only racing road and street courses, has also raced near the front of the field and is ahead of seven drivers in IndyCar points despite not running the full season.
Another young driver to keep an eye on is Meyer Shank Racing’s Linus Lundqvist. He got his chance at Nashville, Tennessee, last weekend under unfortunate circumstances as he has replaced Simon Pagenaud, who hasn’t recovered from the effects of a spectacular, spinning accident at Mid-Ohio in July.
Lundqvist, who along with Lundgaard is part of the wave of Scandinavian drivers who have come to IndyCar in recent seasons, finished 25th at Nashville, but it was his qualifying pace that turned heads. He started 11th on the grid and was in the mix until he hit the wall.
“I gained experience, but it’s not just about driving the car. It’s everything. An IndyCar weekend is a big deal. Time management, spending time with the mechanics and engineers, it’s all part of it,” Lundqvist said.
Lundqvist, who won the Indy Lights (now Indy NXT Series) title going away in 2022 with five race wins, isn’t surprised by the performance of his young peers.
“I’ve raced against Kyle and David [Malukas] in the past, so I knew what they were capable of. It was a question of when, but it gives me a sign,” Lundqvist said. “I’ve been fighting with them and knew I could win over them, and it’s a sign that, ‘You know what? I deserve to be here.’”
It is unknown how long Lundqvist will be in the Meyer Shank seat, given uncertainty about Pagenaud’s condition, but he is trying to make the best of his chance. He is a hot name and is likely to have a full-time ride somewhere in 2024.
“It’s the most exciting time in my career. To perform in IndyCar is a dream come true, and then to perform at the level we were able to do was another dream come true,” Lundqvist said. “To do my second one? It shows I did something right. Hopefully, this won’t be my last one.”
• Weekend schedule — Four different series — IndyCar, Indy NXT, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup series — will be on the IMS road course this weekend.
Friday is devoted entirely to IndyCar with morning practice sessions for both series. IndyCar qualifying for the Gallagher Grand Prix begins at 12:30 p.m. Indy NXT qualifying is at 2:20 p.m. with the NXT race at 4:50 p.m.
NASCAR arrives Saturday. Xfinity qualifying is scheduled for 10 a.m. Verizon 200 At The Brickyard qualifying begins at 12:30 p.m.
The IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. The Pennzoil 150 Xfinity race begins at 5:30 p.m. Both IndyCar and Xfinity races will be broadcast on USA Network.
Sunday’s Verizon 200 At The Brickyard, scheduled for 2:30 p.m., will be broadcast on NBC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.