Since 2012, the IndyCar series has gone from the storied 2½-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval to Detroit’s Belle Isle circuit, located in a city park on an island in the Detroit River.
IndyCar once again returns to Michigan’s largest city after Indianapolis, but the race itself is in a new spot.
Or is it an old spot?
The race has been moved to the streets of downtown Detroit. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will take place Sunday on the new layout.
“Looking forward to the new downtown circuit, kind of going back to the old Grand Prix days. A new track and a new venue is always exciting,” Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon said.
It is just a single race. In the past several years, IndyCar ran two races on Belle Isle.
Running in downtown Detroit is a blast from the past. From 1982-88, the Detroit Grand Prix was a Formula One race that ran past the downtown stretch of the Detroit River. F1 legend Ayrton Senna won three times on the street circuit.
After F1 left, CART -- then IndyCar’s governing body -- raced on the downtown streets from 1989-91. The race moved to Belle Isle in 1992.
The old race was criticized for lack of passing opportunities and too many corners, 18 in all.
The new course only incorporates two of the turns from the original layout and is shorter. The old course was 2 1/2 miles long. The new course is 1.7 miles and has just 10 turns.
The course features a long straightaway along Detroit’s Jefferson Street.
The new course also features Detroit’s Renaissance Center within the layout, a likely nod to General Motors, which is headquartered there and which provides Chevrolet engines as one of two engine manufacturers.
The challenge for the teams and drivers is they have no data to go on. Whether that dynamic evens the field, plays to power teams or could create an upset likely depends on whom you’re talking to from which side of the points battle.
“A new track is always a great opportunity to learn something quicker than everyone else and try and prove yourself for the inaugural event, and I think the team has done a tremendous job,” Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden said.
“Detroit is obviously a brand-new track, and I understand that it’s going to be a challenge as it’s quite tight,” Dale Coyne Racing's Callum Illot said. “It will be new for everyone, which means that it will be a level playing field, and we will try to maximize our chances from that.”
Emphasis turns from making history at Indy to making hay in the IndyCar points race. Ganassi’s Alex Palou finished fourth at Indy and increased his lead to 20 points over Arrow McLaren’s Marcus Ericsson. Third-place Pato O’Ward and fourth-place Newgarden are all well within range.
Ericsson finished first and third on the previous two street circuits, St. Petersburg and Long Beach. Andretti Autosport was strong at Long Beach with winner Kyle Kirkwood and runner-up Romain Grosjean producing a 1-2 finish.
“Street courses have been good to us so far this year, winning in St. Petersburg and then the podium in Long Beach. I know we’re going to have a good package for this street course,” said Ericsson, who was also runner-up at Indy.
Qualifying is Saturday and the green flag flies at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
