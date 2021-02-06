Your musical tastes may vary on which one you like better, but both Steve Earle and John Cougar Mellencamp have separate songs called “I Ain’t Ever Satisfied.”
It’s doubtful any of the Sycamores have either of those tracks among their liked songs on Spotify, but whether they know it or not? They’re living it.
The attitude expressed in the song titles is the fuel that’s putting the Sycamores on an elevator ride into the top echelon of the Missouri Valley Conference.
ISU used a good defensive effort and a red-hot performance from Tyreke Key to knock off Northern Iowa 61-57 at UNI’s McLeod Center.
The win was ISU’s seventh in a row. The seven-game victory surge has been accomplished entirely within the confines of MVC play, the longest Valley win streak for the program since the MVC-title winning 2000 team pulled it off.
And yet? No one among the Sycamores is going to break their arm patting themselves on the back.
“We’re feeling good, but we’re not satisfied. We know we can always be better and do more. We’re trying to keep that rolling,” ISU center Tre Williams said.
The Sycamores (11-7, 8-5) showed up at another gym on Saturday with a business-like countenance and a determination not to let their latest game become the peak of their season.
“We can’t be satisfied with where we’re at, that’s the mentality that’s gotten us to this point. I think our group is poised and calm, especially with the way we’re playing right now,” Key said.
Key was a major part of the reason ISU walked out of McLeod Center with its first win since 2018. Key matched his season-best with 31 points, 20 of the points were scored in the second half. Key also had seven rebounds.
UNI elected, mostly, to play one-on-one defense on Key. The senior recognized that and went to work.
“The one guy [Trae Berhow] they had on me had two fouls and he’s one of their key players. I knew he would sag off of me to not got that foul. I needed to attack them and be aggressive. I need to be aggressive like that to help us win,” Key said.
ISU coach Greg Lansing said that Key’s recognition of what UNI was giving him is part of his maturation process.
“He’s a tremendous shooter who can get his own shot by jabbing at you. He makes his free throw and he’s reading the defense at a higher level than he’s ever done,” Lansing said.
ISU also held UNI to 36.2% shooting. Austin Phyfe and Trae Berhow co-led the Panthers with a low 11-point output. ISU forced 17 turnovers, including three steals each for Williams and Jake LaRavia, as Phyfe had seven giveaways.
“We know we have to be a good defensive team in order to win. We’ve got the perfect group for that. We’re long, we’re athletic, we just have to be out there competing and playing hard,” Key said.
In the first half? It was hard to tell what was colder, the minus-16 wind chill outside the McLeod Center or the Sycamores’ shooting inside of it.
UNI (5-12, 3-8) had a lot to do with ISU’s woes. All-MVC center Phyfe was very effective guarding ISU center Williams and UNI made a point of keeping Cooper Neese out of easy early shots. ISU had to settle for jump shots and they weren’t falling.
ISU missed 14 of its first 19 shots in the first half and never got into rhythm from long range, making 3 of 15 from 3-point land before halftime.
UNI enjoyed a peak nine-point lead, but ISU leaned on the one thing it was able to do – force UNI mistakes – to stay in the contest.
Phyfe was dangerous on the defensive end, and when UNI could get him open on the offensive end, but he also had a whopping seven turnovers in the first 20 minutes. UNI had 11 overall as the Panthers were their own worst enemies.
“The most important thing for this team is that when shots aren’t falling, we know our defense gives us something else to affect the game,” Neese said.
Eventually, the Sycamores refused to look the gift Panther in the mouth. ISU used a 7-0 run to tie the game with 1:28 left in the half. A Noah Carter 3-pointer at the buzzer gave UNI a slight halftime edge, but ISU had survived one of its worst offensive halves of the season with the game still within its grasp.
And with Key in assassin mode? The Sycamores would soon gain complete control of the game.
Key was the main cog in a 13-4 run to start the second half. He scored 11 of ISU’s points during the surge as ISU took a 38-32 lead.
“At that point, we’re just finding ways to get him open and do our job on defense,” Williams said.
UNI cut the deficit to 42-39 by the 10-minute mark, but ISU’s defense remained problematic for the Panthers. ISU did a very good job denying entry passes into the paint, looking at times like a defensive lineman in a football game swatting away passes at the scrimmage line.
“They were really active guarding the basketball. I could hear Greg [Lansing] telling his team to press the ball. That’s the first part of defending that post entry,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “I thought Williams was really active against Phyfe. He didn’t just stand behind him.”
When Key dunked in transition with 1:58 left, ISU had a 58-48 lead and could seemingly throw on cruise control, but UNI made it interesting.
The Panthers went on a 9-2 run, partly fueled by tipped balls going their way as well as a traditional three-point play by Phyfe and a 3-point bucket by Berhow. Suddenly, ISU’s lead was down to 60-57 with 40 seconds left.
UNI got a possession to tie it when Neese missed a free throw. Bowen Born’s 3-point attempt missed, but was rebounded by Phyfe. The center was then tied up by the Sycamores and a jump ball was called with 13.7 seconds left. Fortunately for ISU, the arrow was pointing the Sycamores’ way.
Key finished the game off with a pair of free throws with 8.8 seconds left.
The same two teams play at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
