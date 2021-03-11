If you’re scoring at home, 63.4 points from Indiana State’s 2021 team are either gone due to players being seniors, or, those points currently reside in the NCAA transfer portal.
Cloverdale native Cooper Neese became the sixth Sycamore to enter the portal. Neese made his decision public on Thursday.
Kailex Stephens – a junior college transfer who didn’t play in 2021 due to an Achilles injury – but who was expected to be an important cog going forward, entered the portal on Wednesday.
ISU’s top five scorers from its 15-10 team are either in the portal or are seniors. Those seniors could come back due to relaxed eligibility rules due to COVID-19, but none have indicated that they will.
All announced their intentions in the wake of the Monday announcement that Greg Lansing would not be retained when his contract expires at the end of the month.
Neese, however, stressed the reality of the portal – it gives a player the option to leave, but it doesn’t necessarily mean they will.
Neese would like to continue at ISU, but feels he’d be doing himself a disservice if he didn’t give himself a chance to go elsewhere if developments at ISU aren’t to his liking.
“I love this place, this is where I ultimately want to be, but I have to be able to have options on the table regardless of who it is or what happens,” Neese said. “[Entering the portal] doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going anywhere, but I want options in case something doesn’t work out.”
Entering the portal does carry its own risks. Most schools will have players back who want to pull out of this portal, but if their scholarship is filled while they’re still in the portal? There’s no guarantee they have a path to come back to.
That’s not likely a risk for Neese, who averaged 9.5 points and converted 39.1% from the field, especially considering the exodus that has occurred in the last three days.
Neese took a more measured approach to his decision.
“For me personally, I think I kind of made a mistake making too rash of a decision in the Butler scenario [in 2017], so I didn’t want to make similar mistakes I made doing it the right time,” said Neese, who was asked whether being from the area weighed in his process.
“I respect this community, I love this community and I think doing this is in one day would have been gut-wrenching for them,” Neese explained. “Being 35 minutes from home has a big factor to play in it, but I also know I have to take the best opportunity for me, no matter where it is or what it is.”
In fact, Neese didn’t initally consider entering the portal.
“I didn’t think about [entering the portal] even the first day after hearing about it, but in talking to family and close family friends, I got good insights on what to do and what not to do. I got some good insight into options on the table that were best for me,” Neese said.
Neese’s teammate, Jake LaRavia, said he would be back if ISU associated head coach Kareem Richardson was named the head coach. Other players have hinted at the same thought process, though not all have.
Neese said that won’t factor in his decision to stay or go.
“I give consideration to stay at Indiana State regardless of who the coach is. I want to have the opportunity here. I would never pick out one person and say, ‘hey I’m staying or not staying if he’s here’,” Neese said. “That’s up to our administration at the end of the day. They get paid the big bucks to make those big decisions.”
Like the rest of his teammates, Neese felt the progress the program had made in the last two seasons for the school to retain Lansing as head coach.
“I was shocked, man, I was definitely shocked. I felt we were headed in the right direction to change culture and compete for championships,” Neese said. “I have questions that will never get answered, I have other questions that will be answered in the next week or two when someone else is hired.”
There will be a lot of players in the portal, but Neese isn’t worried about that right now.
“With the pandemic? It’s going to be a crazy year for all of that. For me personally? I don’t think about so many players being in it. You have to go day-by-day, build relationships and hear people out,” Neese said. “I didn’t want to go through [a transfer] a second time, but [ISU assistant coach] Jake Odum put it really well, it is what it is, and you have to move forward.”
