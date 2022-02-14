What’s the first thing you think of when you think of Indiana State guard Cooper Neese?
He’s a shooter, right?
That’s certainly been Neese’s calling card since he came to ISU from Cloverdale via Butler.
Given that Neese was a 40% shooter with the Clovers during his senior season and also given that he has been most often seen on the arc for the Sycamores, no one would be blamed for thinking of Neese as a shooter first.
The only thing is? Neese hasn’t been most effective as a 3-point shooter for the Sycamores this season. In fact? He’s converted from 3-point range at the worst percentage of his college career. Neese has made 30.2% from long range, four percentage points below his career average of 34.5%.
Yet, Neese has his best career scoring average at 15.9 points, 6.4 better than his previous career-best set in 2021.
That’s because Neese isn’t really just a shooter anymore. He’s doing his best work inside the arc.
Scoring inside the 3-point line has always been a part of Neese’s repertoire, but he’s doing it more often, and more effectively, in 2022.
While Neese is 30.2% from 3-point range, he’s 57% on his two-point shots. He’s taken 107 shots inside the arc, far exceeding his career-high in that department.
Neese still shoots more threes than twos, but his diversified game is doing him and the Sycamores a world of good.
“He’s taking fewer tough [mid-range shots]. His two-point percentage is, by far, the highest it has been in his career on more volume. His 3-point percentage is the lowest he’s ever been. He’s not shot the three as well as he’s capable of,” ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
ISU has encouraged Neese to get inside the arc and he’s heeded the advice. In the recent wins over Evansville and Illinois State, Neese operated inside the arc at crunch time. Part of the reason he averaged 31.5 points in the two contests.
Against Illinois State in Saturday’s 60-57 win, Neese only took one shot beyond the 3-point line in the final six minutes, while he was fouled, made a two-point shot or attempted one three times.
“They were guarding him with [Mark] Freeman [who gives up six inches to Neese] and we thought we could go to some dribble-downs late to get him in a back-down scenario. We wanted a one-on-one scenario or have a shooter trail him if they doubled,” Schertz explained.
Schertz likes to play matchups, but Neese’s ability inside the arc gives him options.
“We ran a similar thing late in the game at Evansville. We wrapped him over the top and posted him on [Shamar] Givance [who also gives up six inches to Neese] and we played through him on the post,” Schertz said. “He got fouled and made two free throws. Our ability to post him and manipulate matchups? He can really score down there.”
It’s more than just taking advantage of a size advantage when it comes to Neese. He’s always had the ability to stop-start in the lane and use his athletic ability for fall-away and turnaround jumpers. A bad shot for another player is an acceptable shot for Neese.
“He’s hard to guard because he can make shots, he can drive, he can pivot and make shots around the rim,” said Illinois State coach Dan Muller in the wake of the Sycamores’ win over the Redbirds on Saturday.
Schertz said stopping ability in the paint is underrated when it comes to assessing a players’ skill set.
“When he does drive, he’s got that nice ability to stop on a dime and find the glass. The best players are elite at stopping – to go full speed and stop, He does a good job of that. Coop is a scorer first, but a shooter second,” Schertz said.
Despite the matchups ISU took advantage of against Evansville and Illinois State, most of the time, the Sycamores are undersized. Schertz has worked to create chances for Neese as well as similarly under-sized Cam Henry on sorties into the lane.
“Our coaches do a great job of telling us percentages and how to navigate our players. They tell us the percentages. We’re walling up in the paint to give them [higher-percentage] shots,” ISU point guard Julian Larry said.
Schertz’s offense values cutting, something Neese did in Greg Lansing’s offense, but not nearly as often. The combination of a new offensive scheme and higher responsibility has altered the view on Neese.
“He has a reputation as a shooter because on his previous teams he was more of a complimentary player. He was a guy who didn’t have to do a whole lot else because he was playing with Tyreke [Key] and [Jake] LaRavia. They created their own pressure on the rim and he had to do less,” Schertz said.
As for Neese himself? He deferred to the service his teammates provide to him.
“Whether if I’m hitting shots or not, it starts with my teammates [looking for him]. We want a chance to win and compete at the highest level. I’m playing at the highest possible level and doing it for my teammates,” Neese said.
• Missouri State next – The high point of the MVC season was the Sycamores’ 76-72 win over Missouri State at Hulman Center on Jan. 25. The win was one of two the Sycamores (11-14, 4-9) have against a top-half MVC team.
A win at JQH Arena at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, never one of ISU’s favorite venues, would be an even bigger surprise.
ISU has won in the arena three times since it opened in the 2008-09 season, but history isn’t the Sycamores’ enemy, the Bears are the much bigger problem.
Missouri State has won four of five since the loss at Hulman Center. The Bears’ only loss was a 71-62 defeat at the hands of Loyola.
While Isiaih Mosley has cooled off from the form he had coming into the previous matchups – Mosley had four games of 30 points or more out of the five the Bears played before meeting the Sycamores previously – forward Gaige Prim has come into form.
Prim, the choice of many as the MVC Preseason Player of the Year, has averaged 20.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in the last five contests. ISU doesn’t really have a defensive player who can match Prim’s 6-foot-8, 235-pound bulk and he’s been problematic for the Sycamores before.
The stakes are high for Missouri State (19-8, 10-4) as it is a half-game behind Northern Iowa for the conference lead.
And it’s unlikely the Bears have forgotten what happened in Terre Haute a few weeks back.
“I know they’re probably pissed off about coming here [and getting beat]. We’re coming in with the same mindset. We learn, watch film, prepare, we come out on Tuesday and execute,” ISU swingman Cam Henry said.
