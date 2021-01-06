Since Ndongo Ndaw emigrated from Senegal in western Africa to the United States in 2016 to realize his basketball dream, it hasn't always been a smooth to get to where he is now — a reserve center on the Indiana State men's basketball team.
He first arrived in Philadelphia and then went to Oklahoma to play AAU basketball and it nearly shut down his basketball dream before it started. He had a misunderstanding with his I-20 legal papers, the documents that allow Ndaw to study in the United States, but it was eventually settled, and he was shuttled from there to a school in Maryland where he knew no one, Ndaw soldiered on.
He played at Baltimore City College during his freshman year of eligibility and then went to Butler Community College in Kansas because he was comfortable with the staff there as they knew his AAU handlers in Oklahoma.
However, Ndaw had a MCL injury in his left knee that he played through at Butler Community College. Still, he was able to get a scholarship from ISU. When COVID-19 slowed everything to a crawl during the summer, it was also discovered he had a torn meniscus in his stricken knee. The only upshot of COVID-19 was that he was able to have surgery on it and had the time to at least get into partial playing shape.
All the while, the majority of Ndaw's family was still in Senegal. Some of his brothers have since arrived in the States to chase their own basketball dreams in the New York City area.
Ndaw hasn't seen any members of his family since the fall of 2019.
Sounds like quite a few peaks and valleys, as well as a lonely path to fulfill a dream, doesn't it? It undoubtedly has been at times, but you'd never know it in talking to Ndaw.
He greets everyone with a smile and is truly appreciate of the stops on the journey. It hasn't been easy to get to playing Division I basketball, but you won't hear Ndaw complain about it.
"He's the most appreciative person I've ever been around. Any meal, any piece of gear, any playing time, he's so appreciative of his teammates and he always has a smile on his face," ISU coach Greg Lansing said. "To be as positive as he is, speaks volumes about what a young man he is."
Ndaw is getting his share of minutes for the Sycamores this season. He spells Tre Williams at center, and to some degree, will also fill in when Jake LaRavia gets in foul trouble and Cobie Barnes needs a rest.
Ndaw is considered to be a project and his numbers reflect that. Ndaw plays 6.7 minutes per game, averaging 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 points. However, Ndaw has hardly struggled in his playing time. He hustles both in terms of his rebounding and his defense.
The defensive part of it is notable. Ndaw's calling card in high school and at the JUCO level was shot-blocking. Ndaw hasn't blocked a shot yet at all for the Sycamores, but unlike some self-appointed rim-protectors, he hasn't overdone it trying to get his swats. Ndaw has concentrated more on being a stand-up defender, a mentality that shot blockers often struggle with.
"My [season] goal is to do what the coaches ask of me to do, play hard every time, rebound for the team, and the scoring part is going to be there. What we need is [for Ndaw] to play defense. Making sure I know how to keep someone in front of me," Ndaw said. "I used to block a lot of shots, I scored, I dunked, but I trust myself and it will be there real soon."
Lansing hasn't had any complaints.
"He's a work-in-progress just like all of our new guys. Ndongo has played his tail off in the minutes he's got. He's learning, but he's been effective in his role to this point," Lansing said.
Ndaw is doing his best despite playing through his still-recovering knee. Ndaw is still wearing a brace and isn't quite 100%. As it is with anyone else who has had to recover from an injury, building trust in that limb is half the battle.
Not that Ndaw is going to grouse about it.
"Coming back from a knee surgery during the summer? I'm not going to complain about it. I'm going to what the coaches ask me to do and to help my team," Ndaw said. "They make sure I get the rest I can get during the week. I used to have two days off during the week, but these last four weeks I'm going with the team all day. I feel like my knee is getting stronger and my confidence in it is getting better."
Ndaw was born in Thies, Senegal, not far away from the Sengelese capital of Dakar, which is at the westernmost point of the African continent. Soccer is Senegal's best known athletic export, but Ndaw was interested in basketball.
"Basketball wasn't a big thing in Senegal. We have a national team, but everyone was doing soccer. But people are starting to know that basketball is played all over the world. Young kids are being influenced by some of the things that the NBA has done to grow the game," Ndaw said.
As it is with many foreign-born players, Ndaw had to roll the dice to try to gain exposure to make his basketball dream come true. He came to the States in 2016, but it wasn't always easy for him.
"It's tough staying here almost five years without seeing my Mom, my sister and one of my brothers. It's not easy to get over to New York to see my brother. It's tough to be by yourself all of the time, but my teammates and coaches make it easy for me. Whatever I need, I ask, and they're there for me," Ndaw said.
The challenges were numerous for someone coming solo to a new land. Senegal's official language is French, though much of the nation speaks its own ethnic languages. Ndaw speaks English well, but the language barrier was certainly something he had to fight through.
And yet? He drew strength from it too.
"The first year was tough. I thought, 'Am I going to make this?' The way that I was raised was that no matter how hard things are, you have to keep going," Ndaw said. "I'm here and I'm here for a reason. If I wasn't going to make it through? Allah wasn't going to put me in this situation. That's why I say, 'all right let's keep going.' "
That determination has also helped him get through his injury recovery.
"It's the same thing with basketball coming back from injuries. You can hesitate in your moves if you don't trust your legs, but I'm in this situation for a reason, so I have to see myself through the best way to get through it," Ndaw said.
One thing ISU fans should take encouragement from is that Ndaw played better in the second halves of his season with both Baltimore and Butler. He's confident he can repeat that pattern with the Sycamores this season.
"I feel good with the team. I know I'm doing my job, but I know I can bring more to the team," Ndaw said. "I feel like we're going to get there as a team, but as an individual, I feel like I will be where I want to be before the end of the season."
