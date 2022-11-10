Indiana State will serve as host for the 2022 NCAA Great Lakes Regional cross country championships Friday morning at LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
The women’s 6-kilometer race will at 10 a.m., followed by the men’s 10k race at 11. Following the completion of both races, an awards presentation will take place.
Admission is $5 admission per person at the gate, cash only.
Coach Brad Butler’s Sycamores will be joined in the field by Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Butler, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Cleveland State, Dayton, Detroit Mercy, Eastern Michigan, Evansville, Green Bay, Indiana, IUPUI, Kent State, Marquette, Miami (Ohio), Michigan State, Milwaukee, Notre Dame, Oakland, Ohio, Ohio State, Purdue, Purdue Fort Wayne, Southern Indiana, Toledo, Valparaiso, Western Michigan, Wisconsin, Wright State, Xavier and Youngstown State.
Wisconsin enters as the top team on the men’s side, as the Badgers are currently ranked eighth in the most recent coaches’ poll. Also among the top 30 teams in the nation from the Great Lakes Region are Notre Dame (13th) and Michigan (28th).
Notre Dame has the top-ranked women’s team in the field, as the Fighting Irish enter at No. 5 in the nation. Five additional teams are ranked in the top 25 — Toledo (17th), Michigan State (19th), Michigan (21st), Wisconsin (22nd) and Ohio State (25th).
Individually, sophomore Cael Light should be one of ISU’s top runners Friday, having earned honorable-mention All-Missouri Valley Conference men’s honors on the same course Oct. 28. Light placed 12th with a career-best 8k time of 24 minutes and 57.4 seconds, becoming the first Sycamore to earn men’s all-MVC honors since 2018.
Erica Barker had the best time among the Sycamore women in the 6k that day, finishing 24th (22:22.9 over 6K).
One advantage the Sycamores will have over the field is familiarity, as they use the Gibson course for practices and home meets during the season.
All teams were able to practice on the course Thursday.
