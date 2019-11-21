When you think of certain NCAA sports, a select few have created dynasties.
In men’s basketball, UCLA (11), Kentucky (eight) and North Carolina (six) have won the most national titles, with UCLA capturing nine in a row from 1964 through 1973 under former Indiana State coach John Wooden.
In football, Alabama has claimed 12 “national championship” trophies since 1961, including five after the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) system debuted in 1998.
In men’s cross country, Arkansas was able to come home with 11 titles, including an NCAA-record-tying four in a row from 1990 through 1993. UTEP (1978-81) was the other men’s team to seize four consecutive championships.
In recent years, another university has risen to near-dynasty status in men’s cross country. That’s Northern Arizona, which won its first of three straight crowns in 2016 at LaVern Gibson Championship Course in eastern Vigo County.
On Saturday, the Lumberjacks from Flagstaff, Ariz., will try to extend their streak to four when they return to the Gibson course for the 10-kilometer race that begins at 12:15 p.m., about an hour after the 6-kilometer women’s race at 11:15 a.m.
NAU has been ranked No. 1 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association weekly poll all season. Colorado, Brigham Young, Stanford and Portland round out the top five in the final poll released last week.
All three of the Lumberjacks’ previous championships have occurred since Michael Smith joined the staff as director of cross country and track & field in August 2016. For that first season, he was not head coach of the men’s cross country team. He described himself as more of an assistant coach to the outgoing head coach at the time.
After that, Smith took over as coach of the NAU men’s and women’s squads. He is described on NAU’s website as “a groundbreaking, award-winning and thinking-outside-the-box kind of coach.”
Interviewed over the phone this week, Smith brushed off the individual praise and preferred to discuss the task at hand — Saturday’s races.
“We try never to focus on any one opponent or any one team,” he insisted. “It kinda takes us out of thinking about our race. But when you’re competing at a high level like we are, we’re going to be pushed to the very limits. There’s great teams, great athletes, great coaches. So we know that we’re going to be challenged every inch of the way ... but we embrace that.”
Smith said he and his male athletes are trying not to think too much about the “four in a row” aspect of Saturday’s race, although it’s impossible to block it out of everyone’s minds.
“We just take it race by race, year by year and let the outcomes be what they are,” he explained.
Smith also mentioned one key reason why elite young runners are attracted to Northern Arizona.
“Our university is located at an elevation of 7,000 feet [officially 6,909],” Smith pointed out. “Typically in endurance sports, high-altitude training is ideal for developing the aerobic system. So we attract a lot of long-distance athletes who look at NAU as a place to optimize their training. It’s also surrounded by soft-surface trails, so a combination of altitude and soft-surface trails gives us what we consider the best place to train in the world.”
“[The university’s campus] is surrounded by mountains and pine trees,” noted NAU junior runner Luis Grijalva from Guatemala. “It’s a pretty scenic view.”
Grijalva, who competed in the last two national championship meets, mentioned the quality of the NAU coaching staff as another reason for the team’s recent success. So he wasn’t around for the 2016 national meet in Terre Haute, but he did come here in September to run in the John McNichols Invitational.
“It’s a really honest course,” Grijalva assessed. “On the videos, it looks pretty flat. But when actually running the course, it’s pretty hilly. ... I think it’s a hard, challenging course.”
“I liked [the Gibson course] a lot,” redshirt freshman runner Abdihamid Nur from Somalia added. “I liked that we didn’t have to do too many loops and I liked the grass there. I liked the grass because it was short and neat. It felt good on the footing.”
Meanwhile, redshirt freshman runner Theo Quax from Aukland, New Zealand, reflected on three major reasons why he chose to travel around the world to attend college in Arizona.
“The coaching staff,” he said. “Mike Smith and his team [of assistants] are the best in the NCAA as far as coaching distance running goes. As for the team, it’s the most positive team culture and team environment I’ve ever seen or been a part of. It’s very supportive and very nurturing. It’s great to a part of.”
NCAA Division I cross country championships
Saturday at LaVern Gibson Championship Course
Women’s 6-kilometer race
(Starts at 11:15 a.m.)
Automatic qualifying teams — Arkansas, Brigham Young, Cornell, Florida State, Furman, Harvard, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, New Mexico, Ole Miss, Penn State, Stanford, Texas, Tulsa, Villanova, Washington.
At-large teams — Air Force, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado (defending champion), Columbia, Indiana, Minnesota, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin.
Individual qualifiers — Natalie Cizmas (Eastern Michigan), Anna Kostarellis (Xavier), Emily Royston (Butler), Maggie Schneider (Oakland), Madeline Perez (Georgetown), Suzanne Dannheim (George Washington), Melia Chittenden (Princeton), Sami Corman (Georgetown), Cailie Logue (Iowa State), Taylor Somers (Oklahoma State), Winny Koskei (Wichita State), Ashley Tutt (Northern Illinois), Molly Born (Oklahoma State), Camila Noe (Montana State), Alison Pray (Southern Utah), Linda Cheruiyot (UTEP), Lexie Thompson (Weber State), Hannah Reinhardt (Albany-New York), Hannah Butler (Brown), Mia Nahom (UConn), Egle Morenaite (Iona), Lotte Black (Rhode Island), Joyce Kimeli (Auburn), Jessica Pascoe (Florida), Jessica Drop (Georgia), Samantha Drop (Georgia), Grace Forbes (Rice), Kelsie Warren (Texas A&M), Arina Kleshchukova (New Orleans), Ashley Driscoll (Texas A&M), Hannah Steelman (Wofford), Sara Freix (Virginia Tech), Ivine Chemutai (Louisville), Paige Hofstad (North Carolina), Aoibhe Richardson (San Francisco), Christina Rice (UCLA), Anna Pataki (Portland), Jenny Sandoval (San Jose State).
Men’s 10-kilometer race
(Starts at 12:15 p.m.)
Automatic qualifying teams — Arkansas, Colorado, Georgetown, Harvard, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona (defending champion), Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Portland, Purdue, Stanford, Syracuse, Texas, Tulsa, Villanova, Virginia, Virginia Tech.
At-large teams — Alabama, Boise State, Brigham Young, Florida State, Furman, Indiana, Iona, Michigan, NC State, Oregon, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin.
Individual qualifiers — Simon Bedard (Butler), Euan Makepeace (Butler), Morgan Beadlescomb (Michigan State), Marc Migliozzi (Akron), Camren Fischer (Princeton), Jake Brophy (Navy), Conor Lundy (Princeton), Anthony Russo (Pennsylvania), Thomas George (Missouri), Alec Basten (Minnesota), Nathan Mylenek (Iowa), George Kusche (Nebraska), Christian Allen (Weber State), Christopher Henry (Wyoming), Titus Cheruiyot (UTEP), Taylor Dillon (Weber State), Alex Masai (Hofstra), Ryan Kutch (Fordham), Christopher Alfond (UMass Lowell), Benjamin Drezek (UMass Lowell), Ben Varghese (East Tennessee State), Brent Leber (Lipscomb), Stephen Jones (Mississippi State), Kaleb McLeod (Belmont), Justin Domangue (UT Arlington), Abraham Chirchir (UTRGV), Florian Lussy (North Texas), Jordan Rowe (Lamar University), Eric Casarez (Texas A&M), Athansas Kioko (Campbell), Amon Kemboi (Campbell), Adriaan Wildschutt (Coastal Carolina), Nadeel Wildschutt (Coastal Carolina), Ezekiel Kibichii (Eastern Kentucky), James Mwaura (Gonzaga), Colin Burke (UCLA), Garrett Reynolds (UCLA), Nick Randazzo (UC Santa Barbara).
Awards presentation — 1:15 p.m.
Admission — $10 per person at the gate.
