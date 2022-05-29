What was the day like for the full field in the 2022 Indianapolis 500? With temperatures in the high 70s and no clouds? It was pleasant, though track temperatures cooked above 100 degrees. A southerly breeze did add a wrinkle, and might have affected cars exiting Turn 2. Five of the six accidents in the race occurred there.
Here a rundown of how all 33 drivers fared in Sunday’s race.
• Marcus Ericsson (winner) — Clearly, a great day. Never lower than seventh outside of pit sequences, he was also never higher than third and led only 13 laps. Until the last restart that is? He powered past Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist and snaked his way around the track on the final two laps to defend his lead and win his first Indianapolis 500.
• Pato O'Ward (2nd) — O'Ward led 26 laps, but was steady all day. He methodically raced mistake-free and his McLaren Chevrolet was getting far better fuel mileage than Scott Dixon, his main rival for the lead. O'Ward seemed to be the man to beat after Dixon had a pit stop speeding violation, but Ericsson was more stout in the late-going as O'Ward struggled with handling.
• Tony Kanaan (3rd) — Like Ericsson, Kanaan was never far from the lead, racing in the top 10 throughout the race. Before the late caution, Kanaan was on the move, lapping at about a mile-an-hour faster than the field, though too far behind Ericsson to reel him in. On the final restart, Kanaan got a bad trip, caught the wind on the front straightaway, and then got aside Felix Rosenqvist, allowing Ericsson and O'Ward to slip away.
• Felix Rosenqvist (4th) — Rosenqvist technically never led a lap, but he was in front while final pit stops were taking place. Ericsson passed him before he could lead an official lap. Like O'Ward, Rosenqvist was a picture of consistency throughout the race.
• Alexander Rossi (5th) — Rossi had to work his way to the front. He floated in the teens for the first half of the race, but used his restart prowess to jump from 10th to sixth on the penultimate restart. Rossi moved up 15 positions through the race.
• Conor Daly (6th) — The popular Daly was dicing with Dixon through the middle portion of the race, leading seven laps. He was third as late as Lap 174, but after the final pit stop cycle, he emerged in eighth and couldn't fight back.
• Helio Castroneves (7th) — Castroneves stayed steady and made up 20 spots on the grid from his 27th starting position. His final position was his best spot at any portion of the race under green flag conditions.
• Simon Pagenaud (8th) — Like Castroneves, Pagenaud gradually made his way forward, though he was never a threat for the lead. He raced in the teens for much of the afternoon.
• Alex Palou (9th) — For the first 70 laps of the race? It appeared that Dixon and Palou would run away with matters. However, Palou had horrible luck on the second caution. Just about to enter the pits, Callum Illot wrecked, the pit closed yards before Palou was about to enter the pits, and he had to go into a closed pit and take a penalty as he was nearly out of fuel. Palou fought back to get into the top 10, a measure of how good his car was, and he earned valuable IndyCar points, but a matter of what could have been?
• Santino Ferrucci (10th) — The daring Ferrucci made some highlight passes on some of the early restarts and raced as high as fourth on the Lap 112 restart after Romain Grosjean's accident. He faded as the race played out.
• Juan Pablo Montoya (11th) — The 2000 Indianapolis 500 champion moved up 19 spots from 30th, the biggest leap any driver made. He also created some adventures in the middle of the field with his aggressive style.
• JR Hildebrand (12th) — A solid, but unspectacular day. He was mid-pack all race long. He charged from 18th to 12th in the final 12 laps.
• Josef Newgarden (13th) — The Penske driver was never a factor. He was in the top 10 at the midway point, but was never able to get into contention.
• Graham Rahal (14th) — Much like Newgarden, though Rahal had Honda power instead of Newgarden's Chevy, Rahal's race never took hold. He got to the middle of the pack mid-race and stayed there.
• Will Power (15th) — The Australian started well, jumping up the seventh from his 12th starting position on the green flag, but he slowly dropped into the pack and was never a factor.
• David Malukas (16th) — The best of the rookies, Malukas was on the outer fringe of the top 10 in the first half of the race.
• Kyle Kirkwood (17th) — Another rookie, Kirkwood managed his race well, slowly moving up from his 28th starting position in the A.J. Foyt Enterprises car.
• Christian Lundgaard (18th) — Still another rookie, Lundgaard improved his starting position by 13 spots.
• Ed Carpenter (19th) — Carpenter was among the contenders early on, but had no late race luck, culminating in his engine not firing on the final restart.
• Devlin DeFrancesco (20th) — Another rookie, the Andretti Steinbrenner drive was steadily in the top 20 for most of the race.
• Scott Dixon (21st) — Dixon led 95 laps and seemed perfectly capable of fending off the stalking field for most of the race in his dominant Ganassi Honda. Then? Uncharacteristic disaster. He came into the pits too hot on the last pit sequence and was caught speeding in the pit lane. The ensuing drive-through penalty ruined his race.
• Marco Andretti (22nd) — Andretti only briefly cracked the top 20 in another anonymous Indy 500 performance.
• Sage Karam (23rd) — Daring as ever, Karam had some entertaining times on the restarts, though he was never in serious contention. His accident caused the race to finish under yellow, but Ericsson had the field covered by then anyway.
• Jack Harvey (24th) — The race never came to the often hard-charging Englishman. He was near the back of the field for most of the race.
• Takuma Sato (25th) — Sato was in the top 10 for much of the race, but he made a fuel gamble and crapped out. He was compelled to pit late for fuel ... one lap before a race-saving for Sato yellow flag came out.
• Stefan Wilson (26th) — Racing for DragonSpeed/Cusick Motorsports to get the field to 33 cars, Wilson got a pit speeding violation on Lap 112 and never recovered.
• Dalton Kellett (27th) — Kellett was never a factor in the Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet.
• Jimmie Johnson (28th) — The four-time Brickyard 400 champion had much attention on him, but he was never a serious contender. He dropped to near the back of the field mid-race and crashed with six laps left.
• Scott McLaughlin (29th) — Was mid-pack until he miscalculated his exit out of Turn 3 on Lap 152 and had a hard hit on the north short chute.
• Colton Herta (30th) — Racing in a backup car, Herta's luck didn't change for the better after his Carbueration Day accident on Friday. Herta struggled with mechanical issues and was parked for going too slow on Lap 129.
• Romain Grosjean (31st) — The Formula One veteran had a hard lesson in his first 500. Racing in the upper reaches of the top 10, his car snapped entering Turn 2 on Lap 106 and he was out.
• Callum Illot (32nd) — Like Rinus VeeKay before him and Grosjean after him, Illot lost it entering Turn 2 and hit the Turn 2 wall nose-first.
• Rinus VeeKay (33rd) — The Dutchman, who started third, seemed poised for a strong day. He had just passed Scott Dixon to go into second place, but lost the rear of his car entering Turn 2 and crashed out.
