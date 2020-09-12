Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.